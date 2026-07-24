Stefan Bajcetic takes to Instagram with ice-cold message after long-awaited return to training

Image via @LFC on X

Stefan Bajcetic took to Instagram with a defiant message after he made his long-awaited return to Liverpool training on Thursday.

The 21-year-old hasn’t played for the Reds since May 2024 and didn’t get a single minute on the pitch last season due to persistent injury problems, but he now seems closer than ever to finally being involved on matchday again.

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The Spaniard has travelled with the LFC squad for their pre-season tour to the United States, and Andoni Iraola said earlier this week that the midfielder was ‘close to training with the group’.

Bajcetic returns to team training

On Thursday, Liverpool’s official website and social media channels posted images from the latest training session in Chicago, some of which showed Bajcetic being involved alongside his teammates on the grass, a significant step forward in his recovery.

The youngster – who recently became the father to newborn twins – then took to Instagram to post some photos of himself involved in the session, along with the ice-cold caption that all of the work he’s put into his rehabilitation has now ‘paid off’.

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Bajcetic finally seems close to long-awaited comeback

The world seemed to be Bajcetic’s oyster when he broke into the Liverpool starting XI midway through the 2022/23 season, but the past 12 months had been a total write-off for him, with the midfielder having to overcome physical as well as psychological setbacks in his recovery.

For him to be back on the training pitch with his teammates yesterday must’ve felt like a moment of triumph after such a long time out of action and all the injury torment he’s had to endure throughout the past year.

Given how long it’s been since he played, the Reds’ coaching staff must continue to proceed cautiously with him, and we can’t expect him to feature in the friendly against Sunderland on Saturday if he’s only just returned to training.

However, at least now there seems to be light at the end of the tunnel for Bajcetic, and the possibility of a return to playing in the foreseeable future. He still has a task on his hands to try and get back into contention for a place in the Liverpool XI, but that might yet come in time.

We’re thrilled to see the 21-year-old back in training and seemingly close to ending months of injury woe. Whenever it happens, his comeback will truly be a moment to savour.

You can view Bajcetic’s Instagram post below, via stefanbajcetic: