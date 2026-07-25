Jeremy Jacquet describes one of his new Liverpool teammates as ‘off his head’

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Jeremy Jacquet is currently getting to know his new Liverpool teammates, including one who the French defender humorously described as ‘off his head’.

The 21-year-old officially completed his move from Rennes at the start of July, with the deal having been agreed five months previously, and has been training with Andoni Iraola’s squad in the United States on their pre-season tour.

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He could make his first matchday appearance for the Reds tonight when they take on Sunderland in Nashville, and he’s now had a good couple of weeks with many of his new teammates (other than those who’ve yet to come back from their World Cup involvement).

Jacquet getting to know his Liverpool teammates

In an interview with liverpoolfc.com, Jacquet namechecked some of the players with whom he’s spoken the most, including one whose charisma has been particularly striking.

Our new number 5 said: “I’m trying to take the time to get to know everyone, but I spend a lot of time talking with Trey [Nyoni] and Leo [Giovanni Leoni], I often chat to Hugo [Ekitike] too of course.

“Other than these guys, I chat to everyone – a lot with Jeremie [Frimpong] too, who’s off his head, by the way!”

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Jacquet and Frimpong could be playing together quite a lot

It would seem that Jacquet has been fitting in quite well with his new teammates at Liverpool, which bodes well for forming a strong chemistry with them on the pitch, particularly those who’ll be playing alongside him in defence.

It can be quite difficult for a young player to join one of the biggest clubs in world football, particularly when based outside their home country, and settle in quickly, but the 21-year-old strikes us as a confident character who backs himself to successfully make that transition.

His colourful description of Frimpong gives quite an insight into what the Dutchman is like behind the scenes, and Reds fans will be hoping that the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man keeps his eccentric traits solely to matters off the pitch.

Iraola will be heavily dependent on the 25-year-old to perform consistently and maintain fitness for the first few months of the season, with fellow right-back Conor Bradley not expected back for some time as he continues his recovery from a serious knee injury.

We could see plenty of Jacquet and Frimpong in the same back four for Liverpool in the upcoming campaign, and let’s hope that the chemistry they develop on the pitch is as positive as the bond they appear to have struck up behind the scenes!