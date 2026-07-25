“Don’t forget…” – Liverpool reporter issues Djed Spence transfer verdict amid Anfield links

(Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Djed Spence has been increasingly linked with a potential move to Liverpool in recent days, although one seasoned journalist has explained why the England right-back mightn’t be the wisest acquisition to make.

The Tottenham Hotspur man embellished his reputation at the World Cup, with both Gary Neville and Ian Wright saying (via The Overlap) that he was the Three Lions’ best defender at the tournament, in which they finished third.

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Dave Davis of Anfield Index recently stated that the Reds ‘absolutely are having a serious look at’ the 25-year-old as a prospective signing this summer because of his pace, versatility and ball-carrying abilities, adding that it’s ‘one to keep an eye on’ in the coming weeks.

Ian Doyle addresses Djed Spence transfer links

However, in a readers’ Q&A for the Liverpool Echo, Ian Doyle outlined why Spence mightn’t be the most ideal defender for LFC to bring in.

He wrote: ‘Probably an ideal solution is signing a centre-back who can play at right-back also, or bringing in a right-back on loan for the season, because Liverpool will not want to spend a fortune on a player who they readily admit won’t be a regular once [Conor] Bradley is back – although the 23-year-old’s injury record as a professional is very patchy, which could also be a consideration.

‘Djed Spence is neither of those things. He would be very expensive for a start; and don’t forget, clubs should never, ever, ever buy a player on the back of a decent showing at the World Cup.’

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Spence mightn’t make the most sense for Liverpool

Although the Spurs defender is quite adaptable between either flank, he doesn’t have experience of covering at centre-back, a position where Liverpool could probably do with one more reinforcement who – similar to Joe Gomez – can play centrally or out wide.

Also, as Doyle rightly warned, the 25-year-old’s asking price is likely to be exorbitant off the back of his World Cup exploits, not to mention that he’s an England international coming into his prime footballing years, so his hypothetical price tag would be heavily inflated.

Andoni Iraola seems committed to fielding Bradley as his starting right-back once he returns from injury (although that point remains some way off yet), with Jeremie Frimpong deputising in the meantime.

In our opinion, Liverpool would be better off exploring a move for someone like Jules Kounde, who’s equally comfortable at centre-back and right-back and is reportedly available from Barcelona for £55m, not at all excessive for a 27-year-old who’s proven at the highest level.

Let’s wait and see if the Spence rumours have sustained legs to them or are merely fleeting. We’d agree with Doyle’s reservations about signing the Spurs defender, who for all his talents doesn’t seem to be the most ideal fit for the Reds.