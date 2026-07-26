(Video) Forgotten Liverpool man serves timely reminder to Iraola with sumptuous 72nd-minute moment

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool began their pre-season programme with an entertaining 4-2 win over Sunderland, with the lead changings hands twice in Nashville.

An early Kieran Morrison goal fired the Reds in front before Regis Le Bris’ side netted either side of half-time.

Dominik Szoboszlai then scored a superb equaliser, with further goals from Federico Chiesa and Lewis Koumas ensuring victory in Andoni Iraola’s first game as LFC head coach.

Ramsay tees up Chiesa with brilliant assist

The Italian’s strike to put Liverpool 3-2 ahead in the 72nd minute was brilliantly taken, with our number 14 producing a first-time finish from a tight angle to beat the goalkeeper.

The assist was every bit as good, with Calvin Ramsay receiving the ball on the right flank and taking a moment before picking out a delightful pass inside to Chiesa which took out three Sunderland defenders.

Ramsay serves a timely reminder to Liverpool boss Iraola

The Scottish right-back had become something of a forgotten man under Arne Slot, who was openly reluctant to use him last season despite the recurring injury problems the Reds had in that position.

The 22-year-old’s only first-team minutes in 2025/26 came in the Carabao Cup defeat to Crystal Palace and as a late substitute against Brighton in the FA Cup (Transfermarkt), which seems staggering considering how frequently both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley were injured.

The latter will remain sidelined for some time yet, while the Dutchman endured a difficult evening in Nashville, losing his balance in the build-up to Sunderland’s second goal and carelessly coughing up possession in a dangerous area earlier in the match.

With his sublime assist for Chiesa, Ramsay served a timely reminder of what he can offer to Liverpool when given the opportunity, and he might have done enough to earn a start in our next match against Wrexham in midweek.

The Scot may be our third-choice right-back ordinarily, but Bradley’s injury has moved him closer to first-team contention, and all he can do is make the most of whatever game-time is afforded to him by Iraola.

You can view Ramsay’s assist for Chiesa below, via @LFC on X: