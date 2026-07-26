(Video) Pick that out! Trademark Szoboszlai thunderbolt draws Liverpool level v Sunderland

Images via Jack Thomas/Getty Images and @advmode on X

Dominik Szoboszlai is no stranger to stunning goals, and he added yet another to his stellar back catalogue in Liverpool’s pre-season friendly against Sunderland in Nashville.

The Hungarian netted memorable long-range free kicks against Arsenal, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield last term, and this time he let fly from open play to equalise in the 56th minute.

Szoboszlai scores stunning equaliser for Liverpool

Shortly after falling 2-1 behind to the Black Cats, the Reds restored parity as Lewis Koumas and Milos Kerkez worked excellently to create danger that Regis Le Bris’ side only half-cleared into the path of our number 8.

Szoboszlai then crashed an unstoppable volley from 25 yards out into the Sunderland net, equalising in some style in a frenetic start to the second half.

Szoboszlai underlines his importance to Liverpool yet again

The 25-year-old was, by common consensus, Liverpool’s best player in a horrific 2025/26 season for the club, and his recent decision to sign a new long-term contract at Anfield is massive for the Reds.

The midfielder assumed the captain’s armband from stand-in skipper Kostas Tsimikas after coming on at half-time, and he soon backed up Andoni Iraola’s assertion from this week that he leads by example.

While many of our regular starters haven’t yet linked up with the squad because of their World Cup involvement, Szoboszlai was available from the start due to Hungary missing out on the finals, and the head coach will no doubt be glad to have our number 8 involved in the early stages of pre-season when so many other senior pros are still having time off.

The vice-captaincy is up for grabs after Andy Robertson’s exit at the end of last term, and the Hungarian has done his case for the role no harm whatsoever with his exquisite finish against Sunderland.

The 25-year-old looks set to be one of Liverpool’s most crucial players throughout Iraola’s first season in charge at Anfield.

You can view Szoboszlai’s goal against Sunderland below, taken from Sport TV 1’s match coverage and shared via @advmode on X: