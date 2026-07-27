‘We will see…’ – Federico Chiesa addresses his future after scoring in Liverpool friendly

(Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa has stated his firm desire to remain at Liverpool as he seeks a ‘fresh start’ under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

The Italian forward has had limited game-time at Anfield thus far, playing just under 1,200 minutes in all competitions since joining from Juventus two years ago and starting only twice in the Premier League (Transfermarkt).

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The 28-year-old’s future has been the subject of speculation once again this summer, with some reports last month that Merseyside chiefs would be open to offers of as little as €20m (£17m) for him, although the player himself is in no hurry to leave.

Chiesa is happy to remain at Liverpool

Speaking after Liverpool’s 4-2 win over Sunderland on Saturday – in which he scored the Reds’ third goal – Chiesa couldn’t hide his frustration at playing so little under Arne Slot but is hopeful of having a bigger role with Iraola in charge.

The Italian said (via Liverpool Echo): “Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything.

“I am doing the best I can to have a chance here, and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool. I don’t know, it is difficult to say [if this is a fresh start]. It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year.

“Maybe there have been too many fresh starts, but I don’t care. I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best.

“Last year I felt ready for a bigger role, then it depended on the coach whether he wanted me to play or not. Of course I wanted to play more but it is what it is. The gaffer decided to do so. He had his game plans, he took his decisions. I have nothing to say about that. It is football.

“This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that. He put me striker today and he wants me there. The only conversations I’ve had [with Iraola] were about pressing and tactics.”

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Chiesa is an important asset to Liverpool despite lack of starts

Chiesa has become a hugely popular figure among the Liverpool fan base despite his shortage of game-time, and the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of wide attacking reinforcements this summer (primarily Bradley Barcola) would suggest that he may have to be content with a backup role once again in 2026/27.

For now, though, he’s the only natural right-sided senior winger in the squad, and Iraola has been vocal about wanting to enhance depth in that position rather than taking from it.

The Italian’s goal and assist against Sunderland should do his chances of more game-time in the coming season no harm at all, and if he can back it up with further telling contributions in the remaining friendlies, he might well be in the starting XI when we begin our Premier League campaign at Newcastle in four weeks’ time.

Chiesa isn’t in the same league as Mo Salah – in fairness, very few players are – but we’d much rather have him at Liverpool than offload him on the cheap, and his firm commitment to the club shouldn’t be dismissed lightly.

All the 28-year-old can do is put his best foot forward when given the opportunity by Iraola and stake his case to the head coach to include him more frequently than Slot did.