French reporter outlines which club Maghnes Akliouche ‘wants to join’ after Liverpool ‘approach’

(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Having been the subject of a reported transfer approach from Liverpool in recent days, Maghnes Akliouche is understood to have indicated his preference for his next destination if he were to leave AS Monaco.

Last week, Sky Sports reporter Lyall Thomas broke the news that the Reds had ‘made an initial approach’ to the Ligue 1 club for their winger and ‘checked on the potential availability’ of the 24-year-old.

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Fabrizio Romano subsequently claimed that the France international is instead ‘giving priority’ to a prospective move to Paris Saint-Germain, and that stance has now been backed up by a source from the player’s homeland.

Akliouche ‘wants to join’ PSG

On Sunday night, Foot Mercato writer Santi Aouna took to X to share his latest information on Akliouche, outlining that the winger would prefer to join PSG despite Liverpool being prepared to make a higher offer than the European champions.

He posted: ‘Despite Liverpool’s interest, Maghnes Akliouche wants to join PSG. The Reds are ready to offer AS Monaco more than PSG, but the player’s desire is clear: he only wants Paris. Discussions continue between the two clubs.’

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PSG in the lead for Akliouche, but Liverpool mustn’t give up

At present it would appear that Luis Enrique’s side are firmly in pole position to sign the Monaco winger, even with Liverpool seemingly being prepared to make a higher offer to the 24-year-old’s current club.

If Akliouche has his heart set on joining PSG only, it could then be nearly impossible for the Reds to convince him of a move to Merseyside instead, and Richard Hughes might ultimately feel that trying to persuade him would be a futile exercise.

However, if LFC truly want to sign the Frenchman, they must remain vigilant to any developments involving the Parisian club, in case those efforts fall through and an opportunity to pounce opens up.

At a previously cited asking price of around €60m-€70m (£51.3m-£59.8m, CaughtOffside), Akliouche would be a much more affordable alternative to Liverpool’s primary transfer target Bradley Barcola, for whom PSG reportedly want a staggering €170m (£145.2m, via Ben Jacobs).

Senior club games Senior club goals Goals per game Bradley Barcola 199 46 0.23 Maghnes Akliouche 139 23 0.17

The latter would be the top-shelf replacement for Mo Salah that the Reds require, but we’d still take his Monaco counterpart to bolster our wide attacking options over not signing anyone at all and going into the season with precious little squad depth in the forward line.

For now PSG would seem to be clear favourites for Akliouche, but Liverpool shouldn’t abandon all hope of landing him just yet.