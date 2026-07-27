‘Liverpool are aware…’ – Sky reporter issues Bradley Barcola update as ‘opening bid’ expected

(Photos by Florencia Tan Jun and Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Liverpool could ‘soon’ submit an opening offer for Bradley Barcola and are expected to throw everything at trying to sign the Paris Saint-Germain forward.

That’s according to one Sky Sports reporter over the past 24 hours, with the French attacker continuing to be a priority transfer target for the Reds this summer.

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The speculation surrounding the 23-year-old took a significant twist on Sunday amid reports (via The Standard) that he won’t sign a new contract at the Parc des Princes and is now expected to leave the European champions.

Liverpool could submit opening bid for Barcola ‘soon’

Late on Sunday night, Florian Plettenberg took to X to share his latest information on Liverpool’s pursuit of Barcola, which seemingly looks set to ramp up over the coming days.

He posted: ‘Liverpool are now set to do everything they can to sign Bradley Barcola before Deadline Day. Liverpool are aware of the player’s personal terms and do not expect any issues on that front if a transfer agreement with PSG can be reached.

‘More talks are scheduled for Monday. Liverpool are considering submitting an opening bid soon. Barcola is open to leaving PSG this summer.’

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How high will Liverpool be prepared to go for Barcola?

The amount of any forthcoming transfer offer from Anfield will be fascinating to see, and our guess is that it’d be instantly rejected by the Parisians.

As reported by Ben Jacobs on Sunday (via X), PSG value Barcola at a whopping €170m (£145.2m), although the Reds ‘would look to do a deal for less’, with the player’s representatives also set to push for an agreement below that figure.

Liverpool could certainly do with bringing in a winger of the 23-year-old’s proven quality, but at what point does it become unfeasible to proceed with a move for the France international?

Anfield chiefs must be mindful of not apportioning so much of the transfer budget on the PSG star that there’s precious little left over for other incoming business, with the need for at least one defender heightened by the injury to Joe Gomez in the weekend win over Sunderland.

We expect the Merseyside hierarchy to throw everything they’ve got at trying to secure a deal for Barcola, although it could take a few attempt before (or if) an agreement is reached, with there likely to be a notable discrepancy between the value of an opening bid and the Champions League holders’ asking price.