‘Agreed personal terms’ – Liverpool could wrap up second transfer this week

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool have reportedly “agreed personal terms” with Bradley Barcola over a summer move.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) claims that the Merseysiders have “reached a full agreement” with the France international’s representatives.

However, it remains to be seen how exactly PSG will respond to the Reds’ alleged €120m [£102.6m] package bid.

Liverpool waiting on PSG for Bradley Barcola transfer

It’s reassuring to hear that Liverpool have, allegedly, rapidly evolved their interest in the 23-year-old attacker.

With PSG officially missing out on top target Yan Diomande to Real Madrid – and Barcola understood to have made clear his desire to leave Parc des Princes this summer – there appears to be a very small window of opportunity.

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One, of course, has to work on the presumption that Luis Enrique’s men will still manage to secure the signature of Maghnes Akliouche, another top name on their shortlist.

But there’s no question that speed will be important here if Liverpool are to get their man in the window.

READ MORE: ‘Liverpool are aware…’ – Sky reporter issues Bradley Barcola update as ‘opening bid’ expected

Liverpool need to wrap up Barcola deal quickly

With Diomande no longer on the table, there are some understandable fears that Liverpool’s pursuit of Barcola this summer could be rapidly derailed.

Certainly, should this saga wage on deep into August, we’d be far from surprised to see PSG opt to simply hold on to what they’ve got for another summer and bring in another body.

The one key thing on Liverpool’s side, however, is the Frenchman’s precarious contract situation in Paris. With terms set to expire in the summer of 2028 – and with Bradley Barcola refusing to sign a new contract – the current summer transfer window represents PSG’s best opportunity to extract maximum value from the No.29.

And we rather get the impression that the Champions League holders aren’t quite as willing to let their top assets massively depreciate in value or, in our case, allow them to run their contracts down for a free transfer.