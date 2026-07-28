Fabrizio Romano confirms ‘another surprise’ transfer story Liverpool fans won’t like

Chelsea are in pole position to sign Jordan Henderson for Xabi Alonso’s new project at Stamford Bridge.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the England international is not only able to depart Brentford on a free transfer this summer but is also, crucially, “open to the move”.

The former Liverpool midfielder returned to the Premier League with the Bees last summer, registering four goal contributions in 34 games (across all competitions).

A freak injury suffered during England’s World Cup campaign will likely see him ruled out for a portion of the early 2026/27 season.

Could Jordan Henderson join Xabi Alonso at Chelsea?

With rumours abound that the Blues could also be looking to get James Milner out of retirement, we have to ask the obvious question: just how bad are things in the Chelsea dressing room at present?

🚨🔵 BREAKING: Chelsea lead race to sign Jordan Henderson as new midfielder, another surprise for #CFC. Henderson can leave Brentford on a free transfer and Chelsea are ahead in race with two more clubs for England international. Former Liverpool midfielder, open to the move. pic.twitter.com/J7SngAluIT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 27, 2026

While we’re massive fans of Henderson the player, we can’t imagine that, at the ripe old age of 36, the ex-Reds skipper is being hauled in as a potentially key option in the Chelsea midfield.

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Far more likely that the Englishman’s leadership qualities and professionalism will be taken full advantage of during his stay in West London.

From a Liverpool perspective, this is difficult

From our point of view, we’d much rather that the Mackem doesn’t take the paycheck at what feels like a somewhat soulless project.

It was already disappointing as it was to see Xabi Alonso head in that direction – albeit on the understanding that Liverpool had no interest in hiring the Spaniard as their next head coach – and there are surely better ways for Jordan Henderson to wind down his career?

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool players and fans give Jordan Henderson the send-off he was denied in 2023

Or perhaps even transition into coaching? One might reasonably imagine that Liverpool decision-makers would be more than happy to support our former No.14 with such a route, if he were open to the opportunity.

Of course, such conversations may have already taken place behind closed doors, and Hendo simply feels he’d be best served by elongating his playing career.