Major breakthrough imminent in Bradley Barcola to Liverpool transfer after Tuesday bombshell

Bradley Barcola looks increasingly likely to leave PSG in the summer transfer window.
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Mario Cortegana at The Athletic reports that the Frenchman’s playing time could be harshly limited in Paris next term, given that head coach Luis Enrique “only wants committed players”.
This would surely boost Liverpool’s chances of signing the 23-year-old, after having reportedly already agreed personal terms with the player’s camp.
Luis Enrique won’t want to keep contract rebel Bradley Barcola at PSG
The dominoes appear to be tumbling in the French capital.
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Yes, it’s worth emphasising that Yan Diomande’s reportedly imminent move to Real Madrid – who appear to have successfully hijacked a deal for the Ivorian – complicates matters somewhat.
But Barcola has already set out his stall in refusing to engage in any contract talks with his current club. Bearing in mind Enrique’s reported position on the matter, and the fact that limited playing time next term would surely see the Frenchman’s value plummet, we just can’t see a scenario where the winger stays at PSG.
It’s certainly now more in the club’s best interests than ever before to secure maximum value for the attacker while the option is still on the table with Liverpool.
Liverpool need to press their advantage
As far as we’re concerned, Liverpool have been given the green light to push on to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer.
We certainly don’t think it’s worth the club attempting to test PSG’s resolve and let this saga rumble on through the better part of August on the presumption we might be able to take £10m-20m off his price tag.
READ MORE: Journalist: Two reasons why Liverpool believe they could sign Barcola for less than his asking price
Not to mention the fact that we’re tempting fate with Arsenal should the Gunners ultimately be rebuffed in their alleged attempt to bring Vinicius Jr to north London this summer.
It’s a key position everyone knows Liverpool are desperate to sort. More to the point, it appears to be the key blockage holding up other deals in the pipeline.
We’re a mere few days away from August, Reds. Please don’t gamble on the health of the squad for the sake of a few million pounds. We saw where that negligent behaviour got us last season.
I disagree. Barcola hasn’t done anything to suggest he’s worth over £70m let alone £150m. He’s not Kvaratskelia, he doesn’t have the potential of Doue. Better off spending big money on a top quality defender
Agreed. If you’re going to spend that sort of money might as well join he fray for Vini Jnr
Don’t we need a RW? Bacola is LW, Gakpo LW, Munoz LW, Ngumoha LW, What’s going on?
I don’t think I’d take ego boy even if he was free. Sure great player. But too much of circus surrounding him. He’s holding Madrid to ransom because he thinks it’s all about him. He’ll be the same at any club he goes to. Not interested thanks. (Unless he has a personality transplant)
The market has shifted. £100m is the new £70m. My main question mark is where he will play? This would still leave us with a Mo Salah shaped hole on the right side. Could it be possible to shift Gakpo and push for Rayan?
Yeah Barcola for 100m+ is nuts and maybe more press speculation than genuine LFC interest. Our problem is NOT on the left but on the right. Conceicao or Bakayoko for RW and Armani Martinez or Sildillia (also able to play CB) to provide depth at RB.
LFC need to be spending more wisely and should have already done so by now in this summer window. Two first team ready, PL ready, CL ready CBs should have been signed, along with a RB and CM or two. I can see a very difficult season ahead of the defence is not sorted in what remains of this window. All out attack will just mean the requirement to score more than we leak at the back.
Here we go, amateur football managers. If any of you/me were any good, we would be making the calls and earning the big bucks, so let’s stick to our day jobs earning less in one year than they do a week, or put your CV in for the next managerial job in the Prem or any pro league and see how far you get.
Francisco Conceicao will be a better option with another experience PL attackers.
Pay such outrageous for Bacola is wrong.
LFC should look at other better options.
Should gakpo stay or live
I don’t think I’d take ego boy even if he was free. Sure great player. But too much of circus surrounding him. He’s holding Madrid to ransom because he thinks it’s all about him. He’ll be the same at any club he goes to. Not interested thanks. (Unless he has a personality transplant)