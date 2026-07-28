Major breakthrough imminent in Bradley Barcola to Liverpool transfer after Tuesday bombshell

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola looks increasingly likely to leave PSG in the summer transfer window.

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Mario Cortegana at The Athletic reports that the Frenchman’s playing time could be harshly limited in Paris next term, given that head coach Luis Enrique “only wants committed players”.

This would surely boost Liverpool’s chances of signing the 23-year-old, after having reportedly already agreed personal terms with the player’s camp.

Luis Enrique won’t want to keep contract rebel Bradley Barcola at PSG

The dominoes appear to be tumbling in the French capital.

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Yes, it’s worth emphasising that Yan Diomande’s reportedly imminent move to Real Madrid – who appear to have successfully hijacked a deal for the Ivorian – complicates matters somewhat.

But Barcola has already set out his stall in refusing to engage in any contract talks with his current club. Bearing in mind Enrique’s reported position on the matter, and the fact that limited playing time next term would surely see the Frenchman’s value plummet, we just can’t see a scenario where the winger stays at PSG.

It’s certainly now more in the club’s best interests than ever before to secure maximum value for the attacker while the option is still on the table with Liverpool.

Liverpool need to press their advantage

As far as we’re concerned, Liverpool have been given the green light to push on to bring Bradley Barcola to Anfield this summer.

We certainly don’t think it’s worth the club attempting to test PSG’s resolve and let this saga rumble on through the better part of August on the presumption we might be able to take £10m-20m off his price tag.

READ MORE: Journalist: Two reasons why Liverpool believe they could sign Barcola for less than his asking price

Not to mention the fact that we’re tempting fate with Arsenal should the Gunners ultimately be rebuffed in their alleged attempt to bring Vinicius Jr to north London this summer.

It’s a key position everyone knows Liverpool are desperate to sort. More to the point, it appears to be the key blockage holding up other deals in the pipeline.

We’re a mere few days away from August, Reds. Please don’t gamble on the health of the squad for the sake of a few million pounds. We saw where that negligent behaviour got us last season.