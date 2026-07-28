Massive Bradley Barcola update on Tuesday afternoon as Liverpool transfer suddenly evolves

(Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Bradley Barcola is reportedly keen on joining Liverpool in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the “LFC project is his priority”; however, a financial agreement has yet to be struck between the Reds and PSG.

🚨 Bradley Barcola wants to join Liverpool and there’s no doubt on that, as reported since May.#LFC project is his priority – but any financial agreement is yet to be approved, done or sealed. Seen as natural step but at the right time. Talks will take place in the next days… pic.twitter.com/vM7AVX7n7f — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 28, 2026

L’Equipe (via Get French Football News) also notes that a deal could hinge on a transfer fee exceeding the £102.6m mark. Fabrice Hawkins partially disputes this report, claiming that the Merseysiders have yet to reach a contractual agreement with the winger.

🚨Bradley Barcola n'a pas trouvé d'accord contractuel avec Liverpool mais le joueur a fait des Reds sa priorité en cas départ du PSG. @RMCsport pic.twitter.com/C3wYIGvpxs — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) July 28, 2026

Liverpool should see Bradley Barcola future resolved shortly

Fortunately, it appears that this transfer story will be resolved one way or another for Andoni Iraola’s men in the near future.

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And about time, we might add, given that Liverpool have been disturbingly inactive in the market since signing Victor Munoz – 35 days ago.

It’s worth noting that, as much as this transfer appears to have serious legs, it seems Liverpool and PSG have more than a few i’s to dot and t’s to cross before Barcola is a confirmed Red.

But it seems that things are finally moving forward in a concretely positive direction.

How much money is too much money for PSG’s Barcola?

If reports are to be believed, PSG are said to be looking for a fee in excess of £100m for their versatile winger.

A fair price, some might argue, in a market inflated by mega deals for the likes of Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers. However, from Liverpool’s perspective, that might be too bitter a pill to swallow when Bradley Barcola was thought to be valued (according to wider reporting) at a considerably lower £75m.

Bear in mind, also, that the Champions League holders have made it clear that they don’t exactly consider him a £100m-plus player. At least, that’s judging by their willingness to toss the Frenchman onto the scrapheap in favour of Yan Diomande and Maghnes Akliouche.

PSG will argue they still have the upper hand in negotiations, given how desperate Liverpool’s need is to secure an elite winger option.

But Barcola has already indicated that he won’t sign a contract extension at Parc des Princes, and it seems like Luis Enrique will have no use for him as a direct consequence.

It’s PSG’s gamble to take, but if they want to secure the best fee possible for the player – it isn’t going to come next year when he’s only got one year left on his deal.