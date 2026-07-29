Bezos & Saverin tight-lipped as Bhatia & Co’s Liverpool ambition comes to light

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Liverpool could be set to engage in a long-term process that sees them eventually hand over control to Amit Bhatia’s investment group.

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Giles Turner and Baiju Kalesh at Bloomberg now report that the investment group is “planning to eventually obtain a controlling stake”.

However, it’s understood that such a significant transition is unlikely to take place in a short space of time, with current owners FSG not in a rush to part ways with one of its most valuable assets.

Amit Bhatia’s group wants to get in at 30%

The current understanding is that Bhatia and Co. are negotiating with a view to snapping up as much as 30% of the club.

This would then, in theory, set the wheels in motion for potential majority ownership down the line when John W Henry and Co. feel the time is right to cash in.

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While Fenway aren’t in a rush to sell Liverpool, it won’t have escaped fans’ notice that there was a willingness to put the feelers out as recently as 2022.

And with proposed plans to start a multi-club ownership model – a project intrinsically tied to the re-appointment of former sporting director Michael Edwards – now officially shelved, it’s hard to imagine what the future looks like for an FSG-led Liverpool.

How would Bhatia and Co. take full control of Liverpool?

According to Bloomberg: “The potential buyers are considering how to eventually take control of the team, which could include the group buying more equity in stages, the people said, asking not to be named discussing private information.

“Liverpool, one of the world’s most famous sports teams, would be a key asset in the Mittal family’s growing sports empire.

“Aditya Mittal, Lakshmi’s son and ArcelorMittal SA chief executive officer, invested $1 billion to become a co-owner of the NBA’s Boston Celtics and recently attempted an unsuccessful $9.5 billion-plus bid for the NFL’s Seattle Seahawks. In May, the Mittal family was part of a group that bought 75% of the Rajasthan Royals Indian Premier League cricket franchise for $1.65 billion.”

An eye-watering amount of money being thrown around, it has to be said. But with potential backing from Aditya Mittal perhaps on the table, one might reasonably conclude that FSG’s valuation of Liverpool (sitting at $6bn) would be achievable long-term.

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Will Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin be involved in Liverpool takeover?

Jeff Bezos and Eduardo Saverin’s potential involvement in this deal doesn’t appear to be off the table as of yet.

However, we’ve yet to see official confirmation from either party that they will be attached to any negotiations with FSG: “Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos and Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin have also been approached to join the consortium, the people said. Representatives for Bezos and Saverin didn’t respond to requests for comment.”

However, it’s perhaps encouraging that neither individual has expressly come out and distanced themselves from such links.

At the very least, it indicates some potential interest in the process, as all parties work to determine the feasibility of acquiring a stake in the club and, perhaps, majority control in the distant future.