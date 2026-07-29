Fabrizio Romano tells Liverpool fans to watch another transfer story amid Barcola development

Tottenham remain interested in Liverpool winger Cody Gakpo this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on YouTube that Spurs are still expected to sign a further two players in the window, with wingers at the top of the agenda for the north London-based outfit.

The Merseysiders are understood to be keen to hold on to the Dutch international this summer, but an Anfield exit isn’t considered totally off-limits.

Tottenham still keen on Cody Gakpo

Liverpool will be acutely aware of the fact that their pursuit of Bradley Barcola will potentially leave them with a massive dent in their transfer kitty.

Which may partly explain why this remains a live story as far as Spurs’ interest is concerned, as the Reds may be forced to recoup funds from one of their more valuable assets.

“In a separate story, because I expect Tottenham to sign two players, I would still keep an eye on Tottenham and Cody Gakpo because he’s a player they still like,” the transfer news expert spoke on the Here We Go Podcast.

“Let’s see what’s going to happen there [and] if Liverpool will open doors or not.

“But for sure, there will be many movements about wingers for Tottenham.”

Just how much Liverpool value Gakpo, of course, remains to be seen. Though, we’ve no doubt a productive showing in the World Cup will have done the former PSV star no harm in the current market.

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Games Goal contributions (all competitions) Minutes per goal contribution 56 19 208.84

* Cody Gakpo’s stats from the 2025/26 season (including World Cup outings) courtesy of Transfermarkt

Liverpool want four wide options going into the new season

From our perspective, it’s still difficult to see Liverpool actually sanctioning the 27-year-old’s exit, given it would effectively force us to return to the market for a new winger.

The club has made it clear that it wants to go into the new campaign with four winger options available between Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo, and a new signing. Federico Chiesa, should he still be in the squad after the close of the window, would technically represent a fifth option. However, we’re not so sure that the Reds would consider the Italian a “high-quality” option.

Unless there are plans to reinforce the flanks with a less experienced signing – which is a risk, given that Bradley Barcola would represent Liverpool’s most experienced option should a deal with PSG go through – Liverpool need Gakpo to fulfil their ideal quota.

READ MORE: James Pearce just confirmed exciting Bradley Barcola to Liverpool news this afternoon

Additionally, the last thing we need is another item on our recruitment team’s to-do list when there are already a few concerns to fix in the squad. So, this one feels far from being a goer.