James Pearce just confirmed exciting Bradley Barcola to Liverpool news this afternoon

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool have “no intention” of meeting PSG’s £145m valuation of Bradley Barcola this summer.

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James Pearce at The Athletic reports that this rough asking price won’t put the Reds off from formalising their interest in the France international.

In fact, the Reds hope to get a deal done for a fee closer to the £100m mark.

Bradley Barcola wants Liverpool transfer

The pricing around the deal in question will be a key point of concern for Liverpool officials, as has been repeatedly reported throughout the summer window.

But, for now, we should revel in the fact that Barcola and his camp are “keen” on a switch to L4 – a point reiterated by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele on X (formerly Twitter), and likewise confirmed by Pearce’s report.

Story on @MailSport now: #LFC readying opening offer for PSG’s Bradley Barcola. Club have spoken to his reps and he is understood to be keen to move to Liverpool. Now up to clubs to find a middle ground given PSG’s valuation of £145m. — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 29, 2026

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Ultimately, PSG only have themselves to blame, having clearly sidelined the 23-year-old following the signing of ex-Napoli sensation Khvicha Kvaratskhelia in the January 2025 transfer window.

Bradley Barcola’s minutes for PSG in 2024/25 Bradley Barcola’s minutes for PSG in 2025/26 3,927 2,971

* Bradley Barcola’s playing minutes (via Transfermarkt)

The French champions, reasonably, might argue that almost 3,000 minutes of action spread across all competitions is pretty reasonable. But from the Barcola camp’s perspective, it’s hardly indicative of PSG treating the winger as their “main man”.

Liverpool will give Barcola the “main man” treatment PSG refuse to

Let’s get one thing straight before any debates about whether or not Liverpool have the financial bandwidth capable of taking this transfer through to completion.

The Frenchman will not be coming to Anfield to play second-fiddle to anyone. Yes, there will be an adjustment period, as one might expect of any new Liverpool signing.

But Bradley Barcola will be coming to L4 (successful bid depending) with the understanding that he will be Liverpool’s main man – be it on the left or right flank. And let’s face it, between Cody Gakpo and Rio Ngumoha on the left, and Victor Munoz and Federico Chiesa on the right, the Lyon academy graduate brings the most quality and stardust to the equation.

With Mo Salah having departed a year early, we’re desperate for an injection of elite quality on the flanks. Now that Yan Diomande looks set to link up with Jose Mourinho at Real Madrid, that man very much looks like PSG’s unwanted No.29.

Failing that, we’re not as convinced by links to targets further down the shortlist such as Bournemouth’s Rayan and Brighton’s Yankuba Minteh.