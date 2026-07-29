Liverpool 2026/27 season preview: title odds, predictions, and key fixtures

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The early Premier League odds frame the Reds as rank outsiders for the crown rather than likely champions. The Liverpool 2026/27 title odds open around 11/2, third favourites behind Arsenal and Manchester City. The price reflects a squad in transition under new head coach Andoni Iraola.

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The smarter angle is the top-four market, where the Reds are odds-on at 4/9. For backers, the season is really a bet on how fast Iraola closes the gap to Arsenal and City.

What Are Liverpool’s 2026/27 Premier League Title Odds?

The Reds are priced at around 11/2 to lift the trophy, implying roughly 15-17%. Only the defending champions, Arsenal, at 6/4, and Manchester City, at 5/2, sit shorter. Manchester United are close behind at 6/1, with Chelsea a 10/1 outsider.

Here is how the outright market lines up.

Club Title odds Implied chance Arsenal +150 (6/4) 40%. Manchester City +250 (5/2) 29%. Liverpool +550 (11/2) 15%. Manchester United +600 (6/1) 14%. Chelsea +1000 (10/1) 9%. Aston Villa +2500 (25/1) 4%.

Prices vary by book and fluctuate throughout the pre-season, so it pays to compare the latest numbers on an aggregator before committing. Where you place those bets shapes the value, too.

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How Do Liverpool’s Odds Compare to Arsenal and Manchester City?

Two clubs look stronger than the Reds on paper as the new campaign approaches. Arsenal, the title favourites at 6/4, are defending champions who ended a long wait for the trophy, so bookmakers trust their settled core. Manchester City have regrouped under a familiar system and remain a 5/2 force even in an era of change.

Liverpool’s own price drifted after a flat title defence last season. The departure of Mo Salah removed a guaranteed source of goals. The side lost rhythm and results at the worst possible times. Bookmakers have priced that uncertainty in, which is why the 11/2 on Liverpool looks generous to optimists and about right to the cautious.

Liverpool’s 11/2 still hides value for the brave. A squad with this attacking pedigree rarely drifts for long once results click, and one strong autumn could shorten the price sharply. Because a sportsbook like Moonbet hands back a slice of every bet, the downside is softer if the price drifts further before the opener.

The Iraola Factor: Liverpool’s Title Challenge Under a New Manager

Andoni Iraola is the single biggest variable in this Liverpool campaign. He made his name at Bournemouth with aggressive, high-pressing football that won admirers across the league. His system needs real-time on the training ground before it clicks at Anfield.

A new approach against settled rivals is a tough early hurdle. Pre-season and the opening weeks will show how quickly the players take to Iraola’s demands. A sluggish start would push the title further out of reach and drift the odds even longer.

The case for backing Liverpool rests on Iraola’s track record. His Bournemouth teams routinely beat their pre-season odds once the pressing clicked, and at Anfield, he inherits far better attackers to run it. For a fan weighing a season-long bet, that is the whole upside: get the transition right and 11/2 could look short well before the winter.

Liverpool’s Key 2026/27 Premier League Fixtures to Watch

Liverpool’s 2026/27 fixtures hand Iraola a brutal welcome and a testing winter. The schedule front-loads several big rivals, so the early points haul will frame the title talk by autumn. Here are the dates every Red should ring on the calendar.

Opening day (23 August): Away at Newcastle United, 4:30 pm, Iraola’s first competitive game in charge.

First six games: Newcastle (A), Nottingham Forest (H), Ipswich (A), Fulham (H), Bournemouth (A), and Manchester City (H).

September reunion (19 September): Iraola returns to his former club, Bournemouth.

October double (10 and 31 October): Manchester City at Anfield, then Arsenal away.

November derbies (21 and 28 November): Manchester United at Anfield, then the Merseyside derby at Everton.

Festive run: Boxing Day away at Hull City, then Aston Villa at Anfield on 30 December.

Final day (30 May): Bournemouth at Anfield to close the campaign.

Survive that October-to-November gauntlet in decent shape, and the Reds’ odds will shorten quickly. Stumble through it, and the top-four place may be the only bet worth keeping.

Liverpool 2026/27 Season Prediction: Where Will the Reds Finish?

Our Premier League 2026/27 predictions land on a top-four finish for Liverpool. The 4/9 top-four odds are short for good reason, and they fit a squad rebuilding under a fresh coach. A return to the Champions League looks like the realistic ceiling for year one of the Iraola project.

The crown still belongs to Arsenal on paper, and one supercomputer model of the Premier League 2026/27 table tips Mikel Arteta’s side to retain it clear of City. Liverpool finishing second or third would count as a strong, foundation-building season.

For bettors, fast payouts on a settled top-four bet, plus the money Moonbet hands back on every wager along the way, make that the cleaner play than chasing the title.

Liverpool 2026/27 Title Odds: The Final Word

At roughly 11/2, the price on the Reds is fair rather than an insult to their talent. Iraola has the players to eventually push Arsenal and City, but a first title tilt asks a great deal in his debut year. Though perhaps a strong finish to the window, with Sky Sports reporting that Liverpool are in active talks to sign Bradley Barcola, could tilt the scales in their favour in this regard.

Read the Liverpool 2026/27 title odds as a nudge to back the 4/9 top-four place for value and to treat the title itself as a hopeful long shot. Either way, this looks like the season the foundations get laid at Anfield.

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