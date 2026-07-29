Liverpool confirm midfielder’s permanent exit from Anfield after 16 years with the Reds

(Photo by Jack Thomas/Getty Images)

Liverpool have confirmed the permanent exit of one midfielder from Anfield after a 16-year association with the club.

The past few seasons have seen numerous academy players being given a first-team debut for the Reds, some of whom have become fixtures in the senior setup, including Rio Ngumoha, Conor Bradley and (prior to joining Bayer Leverkusen last year) Jarell Quansah.

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However, there are others who’ve made their way through the age grades in L4 without making that biggest of leaps into the first team, with Tommy Pilling being one such example.

Liverpool confirm Tommy Pilling exit to MFK Zemplin

On Wednesday morning, Liverpool confirmed on their official website that the midfielder has completed a permanent transfer to Slovakian top-flight outfit MFK Zemplin Michalovce, subject to international clearance.

The 21-year-old first joined the Reds’ academy when he was five and rose through the various age grades, playing 83 times for the under-21 side.

He never made an official first-team appearance at Anfield, although he did feature in a friendly against Athletic Bilbao just under a year ago and was an unused substitute in the Carabao Cup games against Southampton and Crystal Palace last autumn.

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Pilling had earned the admiration of Liverpool academy coaches

With Pilling not managing to make a senior breakthrough four years after signing his first professional contract at Liverpool, it’s understandable that he’s decided to move on in search of minutes at first-team level.

For context, fellow academy midfielder Trey Nyoni – who’s three years his junior – has graduated into the senior setup at Anfield, making 20 first-team appearances to date and excelling in the friendly against Sunderland last weekend.

The 21-year-old – who trained with the first team on a handful of occasions – joins an MFK Zemplin side who finished fifth in the Slovakian top flight last season, just missing out on European football, but their 2026/27 campaign began with a 2-0 defeat to Podbrezova last Sunday.

Despite a senior breakthrough at Liverpool eluding him, Pilling was noted by academy coaches for his positional versatility, composure, passing ability and energy, whilst also being prepared to throw himself into duels (lfchistory.net).

We wish him the very best with his new club and hope he goes on to have a rich and fulfilling career!