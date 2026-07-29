Liverpool officially unveil new 80s-inspired away kit; set for imminent matchday debut

Image via @LFC on X

Liverpool have officially unveiled their new away kit for the 2026/27 season, and Reds fans won’t have to wait long to get a first glimpse of it in matchday action.

The Reds released their 2026/27 home shirt shortly before the end of the previous campaign and it was worn in the final-day 1-1 draw against Brentford at Anfield which secured Champions League qualification.

There had been numerous online leaks of the purported away kit over the past few months, and those previews have turned out to be quite accurate.

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Liverpool confirm 2026/27 away kit from Adidas

Liverpool’s new away shirt was confirmed in the early hours of Wednesday morning, with the design shared on the club’s official website and social media channels. The jersey is predominantly white with red and grey detailing and features the classic Adidas trefoil logo, and will be worn with red shorts and white socks.

As per liverpoolfc.com, it is inspired by the Reds’ away kits from the mid-1980s and features the heritage Liver bird crest, with the design ‘subtly incorporating archival graphic elements that pay tribute to generations of supporters who have passed through the turnstiles of Anfield’.

LFC-supporting DJ Calvin Harris gave fans an early glimpse of the new kit during his set at Ushuaia Ibiza, and Andoni Iraola’s players will wear it for the first time in their friendly against Wrexham in New York in the early hours of Thursday morning (BST).

Our 2026/27 @adidasfootball away kit has been revealed at an event in New York 🤩 pic.twitter.com/vIfc4LseWq — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 29, 2026

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The initial reaction has been largely positive

Initial online reaction to the new kit has been largely positive, although some supporters have decried the use of red shorts, a colour the club has very rarely paired with a white change shirt.

For the second season in a row, Adidas have used the trefoil logo and heritage crest for Liverpool, having also done so with the sea green third kit in 2025/26, continuing the German manufacturer’s trend of incorporating throwbacks into their clients’ apparel.

Reds fans will be hoping that this new shirt brings better luck than the off-white change shirt from last term, a striking design which unfortunately came to be associated with many galling defeats in a dismal campaign.

We also await to see whether there’ll be any further signings coming in to wear the newly-released away kit throughout the upcoming campaign, with Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet still the only new arrivals since the end of last season.

Let’s hope that it becomes associated with plenty of great away days for Liverpool and will be remembered fondly in years to come!