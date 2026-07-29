Not Barcola: Liverpool just agreed “personal terms in principle” for their next summer transfer – report

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool have agreed personal terms with Rayan “in principle” in the event that Bournemouth opt to sell the attacker this summer.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) insisted that fans should keep a close eye on this story as it develops, with the Merseysiders simultaneously pursuing Bradley Barcola at PSG.

The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive first half-season in the Premier League, registering seven goal contributions (five goals and two assists) in 15 games.

Could Liverpool fix their wings this summer with Rayan signing?

At 19 years of age, the right-sided winger has already impressed in a campaign that uniquely frustrated wide players as the English top-flight shifted towards more physical play and set-pieces.

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Equally, of course, it’s worth noting that such a signing perhaps wouldn’t attract the same level of intrigue as a Yan Diomande, who appears comparatively further along in his development after a year spent in Germany.

READ MORE: Iraola loves him: Liverpool have made ‘enquiries’ about Brazilian prodigy; he’s a ‘super talent’

But the options available on the market are quickly thinning, with the Ivorian reportedly set to switch to Real Madrid, and PSG actively targeting Monaco’s Maghnes Akliouche.

If Liverpool fail to sign either of Rayan or Bradley Barcola, our options suddenly (with the greatest of respect) degrade to the likes of Yankuba Minteh and Matias Fernandez-Pardo.

We can’t see Liverpool doing Rayan and Bradley Barcola

There’s not a world in which we can see Liverpool pulling out all the stops to bring both Barcola and Rayan to Anfield this summer.

Not for a lack of admiration, to be clear, but simply because we know that the Reds are operating on a tighter budget. Certainly in comparison to last summer’s major spending, which allowed us to secure record-breaking deals for Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak in the same window.

No such spending is likely to be sanctioned in the current market, and we also need to supply Andoni Iraola with further bodies ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Now, we know Bradley Barcola is at the forefront of Richard Hughes’ and Co’s minds, so we suspect that this is one deal we’ve got lined up should things fall apart during talks with PSG.

And that makes a certain amount of sense, given we know that the Cherries have set a release clause worth £130m (iPaper) that kicks in this January. If Rayan’s up for grabs this summer, it’s going to take “Barcola money” to prise him away from the south coast.