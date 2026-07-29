Robbie Fowler makes Liverpool transfer prediction that fans will be praying comes true

(Photo by Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

Robbie Fowler has said he is ‘very confident’ that Liverpool will make a few more signings in what has hitherto been an eerily quiet transfer window at Anfield.

The only two first-team arrivals since the end of last season are Victor Munoz and Jeremy Jacquet, and a deal for the latter was agreed nearly six months ago.

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Andoni Iraola has been outspoken about the need for a deeper squad in L4 to cope with the demands of playing in four competitions in 2026/27, with the Reds’ previous campaign having been blighted by a litany of injuries, including several long-term absences (some of which remain ongoing).

Fowler ‘very confident’ Liverpool will make more signings

Fowler doesn’t envisage the current squad challenging at the summit of the Premier League table, but he firmly believes that there’ll be a few more new faces through the door before the summer transfer window shuts.

The former Reds striker proclaimed (via Liverpool Echo): “If I’m sort of sat here and saying, ‘Oh yeah, we are perfect and we’re in a great place’, then you’d be looking at me thinking I’m lying.

“I’ve got to be totally honest with you – I think this current squad is not capable of challenging, but there’s a long time [to go] in the window and I’m very confident that the club will bring players in. I’m very confident the club will bring the right players in to sort of aid and progress the football.

“There’s a progression straight away in terms of a new manager coming in and everyone is starting off afresh, and then you look at the remaining weeks of this transfer window and players will come in. I am absolutely confident that will happen.”

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Liverpool need to do plenty more in the summer transfer window

It isn’t as though Liverpool aren’t trying to sign players – Bradley Barcola is understood to be keen on a move to Anfield – but we’re getting to a stage in the transfer window where fans needs to see delivery and not mere promise.

There still hasn’t been an elite right-winger signed to replace Mo Salah, while Iraola goes into tonight’s pre-season friendly against Wrexham without a senior centre-back to call upon. Even though most of those should return soon, that’s still a damning indictment of the current composition of the squad.

The Reds could probably do with recruiting a bespoke defensive midfielder as well, although the two aforementioned positions must be the priority for the remainder of this transfer window.

The market may well accelerate in August with the World Cup having concluded and clubs becoming increasingly desperate for new additions once head coaches have had the chance to assess their squad and pinpoint exactly what is needed.

We share Fowler’s belief that there’ll be another one or two signings through the door at Anfield in the next five weeks, but if fans’ nerves are to be eased, we need to see those additions being finalised sooner rather than later.

What FSG absolutely cannot do is leave Iraola compromised by a lack of transfer activity and an inability to back the head coach in the marketplace.