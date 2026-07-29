Sky Sports drop breaking Bradley Barcola to Liverpool update on Wednesday

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are expected to post their opening bid for Bradley Barcola shortly.

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Florian Plettenberg of Sky Germany reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseysiders are set to escalate their interest in the Frenchman with PSG. However, it’s currently unclear exactly what the nature of this first bid will be.

Barcola himself is understood to be very open to an Anfield switch this summer.

How much will Liverpool offer PSG for Bradley Barcola?

Prior reporting indicated that Andoni Iraola’s men would be prepared to start bidding at £85m.

🚨⤵️ Opening bid from Liverpool expected to arrive soon, as revealed. #LFC https://t.co/8XqKsAdzHb — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 29, 2026

However, our understanding here at Empire of the Kop is that the Ligue 1 champions will be looking to seal a deal beyond the £100m mark.

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Even though there is evident willingness on the player’s part to seek a move to L4 this summer, the price point will, reportedly, be influenced by prior mega deals completed for Elliot Anderson and Morgan Rogers.

On that basis, we rather expect any opening bid around the ballpark of £85m or so to be firmly rejected by PSG.

READ MORE: French source names mind-blowing price tag PSG have reportedly set on Liverpool target Barcola

Liverpool can’t be dragged into a Deadline Day saga

We’re pretty firm on the idea that Liverpool need to have a clear answer on the Bradley Barcola question as soon as humanly possible.

As things currently stand, we’re going into the 2026/27 season without a clear idea of what we’re doing at right-back and holding midfield, with only two fit centre-backs (including new man Jeremy Jacquet), and without appropriate backup for Alexander Isak.

We still have a lot of work to do in the market before anyone can comfortably say that Iraola has enough in the way of options and available bodies to play his favoured style of football.

As disappointing as it would be to miss out on a signing of Barcola’s calibre, if there’s any notion that talks could drag on into the backend of August, we should move on.

There are just too many questions that need answering – and too much that depends on whether or not Liverpool are splashing mega bucks on this deal.