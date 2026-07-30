‘Breakthrough in talks’ – Fabrizio Romano’s Thursday update is great news for Liverpool & Bradley Barcola

PSG are closing in on the signing of Maghnes Akliouche from Monaco this summer.
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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ligue 1 champions are at the “final stages” of an agreement to sign the talented attacker.
Liverpool had been recently linked to the France international; however, their current efforts are focused on acquiring compatriot Bradley Barcola.
Maghnes Akliouche set to sign for PSG this summer
It’s another quality option off the table for Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool but it just might represent a net positive as far as our efforts to sign Barcola are concerned.
🚨🔴🔵 EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain and AS Monaco reach breakthrough in talks for Maghnes Akliouche!
Agreement now at final stages between clubs. Details to be sorted and then here we go expected next. 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tcaFc70Gpe
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 30, 2026
It’s a body in through the door for PSG, who had been hoping to also sign Yan Diomande (now set to link up with Jose Mourinho’s Real Madrid).
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But more to the point, it’s the kind of signing that might help make Liverpool’s point when it comes to negotiating an acceptable fee in the summer transfer window.
PSG can’t demand big money for Barcola and pay half for Akliouche
According to reports coming out of France (L’Equipe via GFFN), PSG recently had a bid of €45m [£38.5m] rejected for Maghnes Akliouche. Monaco, on their end, are understood to be looking for a figure closer to €70m [£59.9m] to allow the Frenchman to make the switch to Paris.
Now, even if we assume that PSG caved and agreed to supply the better part of £60m to snap up the Ligue 1 star, we’re struggling to see how the French champions have a leg to stand on when it comes to valuing Bradley Barcola at a reported £145m.
Liverpool, of course, have absolutely no intention of meeting this figure, and it’s a stance we strongly support here at Empire of the Kop.
Logically speaking, how can PSG set a £145m price point when Akliouche, another prominent French talent, has amassed more minutes than Barcola this term?
|Maghnes Akliouche minutes in 2025/26 (club)
|Bradley Barcola minutes in 2025/26 (club)
|3,425
|2,971
PSG might argue that their No.29 should be considered a more “premium” talent who’s had to compete for minutes with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. But their preference there in that duel should further cement the idea that he’s not considered a key fixture in the starting-XI. Certainly not when it comes to the most important games in PSG’s season, with Bradley Barcola not starting a single Champions League game after the last 16.
Also, if we’re going to play the game of using Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m) as markers, we don’t see why Liverpool can’t use Akliouche’s price tag to influence negotiations.
What its going to cost us around 125 million including add ons, could pay for a central defender, a right back and a right winger. It also means less games for Rio ngumoha.
For me the same mistakes are being made as last summer. Neglecting key areas of the pitch , putting individual talent over the cohesion of team.
If the defence and central midfield isn’t improved then expect more of the same as last season. We lost 20 games last season for a reason. We can’t defend and the midfield without the ball is inept.
Gakpo left winger, Rio ngumoha left winger and wirtz can play left wing as well. Does it make any sense at all to buy another left winger when we are crying out for central defenders full backs and midfielders or even a right winger to replace Salah.
We have three left wingers and lets buy a fourth for 125 million and neglect the other positions.
Richard Hughes does it again.
Haven’t got a clue.
I have to agree with Redmist 21 why spend £125 on another left winger when we need 1 possibly 2 central defenders (as Gomez is injured yet again). We need to shore up our defence before adding more attacking power isn’t it said the best form of attack is defence ?? Once again Richard Hughes seems to be lacking in selecting the best outcome for LFC…more look at who I have bought for 4 times their worth..smh 🤦♂️
Barcola LW
Diomande Lw
Rio ngumoha Lw
cody gakpo Lw
what is the meaning, we need rayan or alkiouche,on the cb and full back we need kounde or spence
For me Barcola is a necessity,in terms of quality and experience. In Arsenal they have three wing quality wingers,who can walk to LFC team but wingers can’t walk into Arsenal team.It could be suicidal to rely on Gackpo.If LFC need to be competitive, they need Barcola.If LFC need to be competitive, they need depth, like when we had jota and Diaz ,who were never replaced.
Jota has been replaced by isak while rio replaced diaz