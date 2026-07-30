Liverpool have major advantage to exploit in Bradley Barcola transfer talks

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool have still yet to submit an official bid for Bradley Barcola.

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Fabrizio Romano provided an optimistic message on the subject on X (formerly Twitter), highlighting the Reds’ “good relationship” with PSG ahead of talks. Supporters following the transfer window can also keep track of football schedules, live scores and match highlights via Cool TV.

The France international’s contract is set to expire in the summer of 2028.

Liverpool are in the clear with Bradley Barcola

A key vein running through recent reporting has been that Liverpool can expect the deal to evolve without much of a hitch as far as Barcola’s camp is concerned. A point echoed by the ever-reliable James Pearce at The Athletic.

🚨🔴 Liverpool are in talks with Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola deal to discuss terms of the move. No official bid yet but good relationship and talks to follow about the price + nothing imminent yet. Personal terms are not an issue. 🎥 https://t.co/te3CnS80Q0 pic.twitter.com/1wtje2QP8d — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 29, 2026

Even more encouragingly, it seems there’s no bad blood between the two outfits, despite the Ligue 1 giants having initially hijacked Liverpool’s move for Yan Diomande earlier in the window.

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Though, perhaps it helps that Real Madrid have eradicated that particular transfer question for both clubs!

Either way, it seems there is a positive relationship that Liverpool can hopefully take advantage of when it comes to negotiating PSG down from their exorbitantly high asking price.

PSG don’t have a strong hand in Barcola negotiations

To be absolutely clear, we’re under no illusions here that Liverpool might be able to swindle the French champions out of one of their top assets.

We fully expect this deal to run at around the £100m mark. However, surely all parties have to agree that demanding a figure of around £145m for Barcola is simply unrealistic.

PSG have already made it clear that they don’t consider Barcola to be a first-XI player – certainly not ahead of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. Also, the player himself has made it abundantly clear that he won’t sign a new contract, which is problematic when his current deal only has two years remaining.

On top of that, if Luis Enrique is reportedly committed to not handing the Frenchman a lot of minutes next term due to a lack of commitment to the cause, then the 23-year-old could rapidly depreciate in value.

In other words, this summer represents the Champions League holders’ best opportunity to extract maximum value for Bradley Barcola. Though, perhaps, only if they’re willing to meet Liverpool in the middle in talks.