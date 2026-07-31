Bradley Barcola just got closer to Liverpool transfer after seismic Friday update

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Multiple sources are now reporting that PSG are closing in on Maghnes Akliouche.

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Ben Jacobs confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ligue 1 champions have agreed a €50m [£42.7m] deal for the France International.

The claim appears to have been corroborated by transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano on the same platform.

Maghnes Akliouche close to PSG transfer this summer

Liverpool were understood to have explored the option earlier in the window.

However, ultimately, it seems that the Reds have settled on Bradley Barcola as their top target after missing out on Yan Diomande, initially, to PSG.

PSG agree a €50m deal for Maghnes Akliouche, as @AbdellahBoulma and @LeMechenoua called. PSG always confident of finalising the move despite Liverpool links.🇫🇷 https://t.co/fKfiFyfENT — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) July 31, 2026

Given how affordable this option has turned out, of course, you could forgive Liverpool fans for wondering why decision-makers at Anfield didn’t push harder for a signing of this calibre.

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Of course, with reports coming out of the club indicating that Liverpool would be satisfied with a selection of four wingers, perhaps therein lies the answer!

PSG have just conceded ground to Liverpool in Bradley Barcola talks

A good deal for PSG, it has to be said.

Although you’d have to imagine Liverpool’s recruitment team may be celebrating this deal going through at such a surprisingly low price point at a time when PSG are pushing for £145m [€170m] for Bradley Barcola.

Cite Elliot Anderson (£116m) and Morgan Rogers (£117m) if you wish, chaps. Liverpool have every right to cite the £42.7m deal PSG have just sealed for Maghnes Akliouche. A far more informative, one might argue, reflection of true market value when it comes to wingers.

Mind, we’re not at all suggesting that the Reds will be able to negotiate PSG down under the £100m mark. However, we do think a figure closer to £100m would be far more reasonable for a player Luis Enrique’s men don’t intend to rely on as a key figure in the starting XI in their most important games.

Are PSG really saying that Barcola is worth more than three times Akliouche’s value? Good luck committing to that argument.