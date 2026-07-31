Inter Milan react to Curtis Jones’ Liverpool armband row with fresh contact

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Inter Milan have reportedly “contacted Liverpool via intermediaries” over a potential transfer for Curtis Jones.

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James Horncastle reports for The Athletic that the Serie A champions have communicated a willingness to pay €35m [£29.9m] – a figure that falls short of the Merseysiders’ €40m [£34.2m] or so valuation.

The timing should come as no surprise to those involved in negotiations, after the Scouser was seen remonstrating on the pitch with Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas.

The 25-year-old’s current terms are set to expire in the summer of 2027.

Why was Curtis Jones furious after Wrexham clash?

Footage of the talented midfielder arguing with Tsimikas and Szoboszlai after the 1-0 win over the Welsh outfit has gone viral on socials.

In the footage in question, the Greek left-back was spotted tossing the Liverpool armband to the turf, an action that further irritated Jones.

Looks like the captains armband was the subject of the argument the other day with Curtis Jones 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/oveXpUQXWA — anfield social (@anfieldsociaI) July 31, 2026

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It would seem, without wishing to speculate at Jones’ expense, that our Academy graduate was frustrated at our No.8 for handing over the armband to Kostas Tsimikas after the Hungarian was subbed off.

If we’re honest, it was disappointing to see our No.17 lose his cool in what was, ultimately, a meaningless friendly. But we can understand his emotions around an issue as sensitive as the Liverpool captaincy (and chain of command), given how long he’s been at the club for.

Hopefully, it’s an issue that can be quickly swept under the rug, and the lads can get back to pulling in the same direction under a new head coach in Andoni Iraola.

Inter Milan are attempting to take advantage of the situation

Look, credit where credit is due to Inter for looking to strike while the iron is hot.

We know that a potential switch to Serie A is one that might tempt Curtis Jones, particularly given the fact that a more key role might be on offer for him over in Italy.

And we can understand that position when there might still be some uncertainty over how Andoni Iraola intends to utilise him this season.

But the fact of the matter is that the Basque has already made it pretty clear that he’s a big admirer of the Englishman and what he can offer on the pitch: “I will have the chance to speak with him today. I rate Curtis very highly. For me he is a great, great player and I hope he can continue with us and continue performing the way he has been performing.

“It’s very important that he’s Scouse, that he’s from here. I also like the personality. From the outside at least, he looks like a player with good character and I hope we can keep him, not only for this year but for more time.”

Actions will always speak louder than words, of course. But the early signs, one might have thought, should have been promising. A return to intensity-first football closer to the heart of what it means to play for Liverpool Football Club.

We hope that vision still appeals to Curtis Jones.