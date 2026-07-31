Medical booked for Liverpool target ahead of £41m transfer – Fabrizio Romano

Mamadou Sangare is set to undergo a medical with Brentford today ahead of a potential £41m transfer from RC Lens.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Bees have secured a “verbal agreement” with the midfielder.

While no explicit links to Liverpool have emerged, it has been previously suggested by the reliable Dominic King that FSG would have been aware of the Ligue 1 star’s talents. Particularly so at a time when the Reds are thought to be keen on adding a holding six to the squad.

Mamadou Sangare looks off the table for Liverpool

And so… another one bites the dust for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

🚨🔴⚪️ Brentford reach verbal agreement to sign Mamadou Sangare, here we go! Sangare set for medical today after £41m deal in place with RC Lens, waiting to sign over weekend. Club record deal on the way for Brentford. 🐝 pic.twitter.com/JSa5cAtUj1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 31, 2026

Mind, we do want to emphasise that it didn’t seem like we were pushing particularly hard, if at all, to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield this summer.

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Of course, there is some obvious mitigation here in the form of ongoing negotiations with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola. It still remains unclear just how much budget Liverpool will have left to work with should they manage to get a deal over the line.

It’s still a little concerning, however, to see such names being rapidly picked off in the market while we opt to keep our powder dry heading into August.

Trey Nyoni may provide Andoni Iraola with some relief

It feels a little negligent to suggest that Liverpool don’t need to pump serious money into plugging a gap that hasn’t been addressed since Fabinho’s departure.

However, Trey Nyoni has already demonstrated traits that would certainly be of value to us heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

By Andoni Iraola’s admission, the teenager is good on the ball and can read the game well, but of course will need time to develop the side of his game out of possession.

There was a really promising performance too against Sunderland – albeit against weakened opposition as Regis Le Bris’ men rotated their options – which points to a player rapidly maturing at Liverpool.

Trey Nyoni’s stats vs Sunderland Trey Nyoni’s stats vs Wrexham 42/49 passes completed (86%) 59/63 passes completed (94%) 3 chances created 3 defensive contributions 1 big chance created 8 passes into final third 5 defensive contributions 5 recoveries 7 passes into final third 1/3 ground duels won 5 recoveries 3/4 ground duels won

* Trey Nyoni’s stats in pre-season for Liverpool (Fotmob)

Sure, there’s always the argument that such a player would benefit from consistent minutes away on loan.

But really, who’s better qualified to oversee Nyoni’s development than the man Liverpool have brought in to replace Arne Slot – a head coach with a reputation for helping players make significant strides forward.

We may have missed Sangare, but helping the Englishman reach his potential could be a decision that saves Liverpool millions of pounds this summer.