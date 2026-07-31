Medical booked for Liverpool target ahead of £41m transfer – Fabrizio Romano

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Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano makes a phone call next to Liverpool club crest.

Mamadou Sangare is set to undergo a medical with Brentford today ahead of a potential £41m transfer from RC Lens.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Bees have secured a “verbal agreement” with the midfielder.

While no explicit links to Liverpool have emerged, it has been previously suggested by the reliable Dominic King that FSG would have been aware of the Ligue 1 star’s talents. Particularly so at a time when the Reds are thought to be keen on adding a holding six to the squad.

Mamadou Sangare looks off the table for Liverpool

And so… another one bites the dust for Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Mind, we do want to emphasise that it didn’t seem like we were pushing particularly hard, if at all, to bring the 24-year-old to Anfield this summer.

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Of course, there is some obvious mitigation here in the form of ongoing negotiations with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola. It still remains unclear just how much budget Liverpool will have left to work with should they manage to get a deal over the line.

It’s still a little concerning, however, to see such names being rapidly picked off in the market while we opt to keep our powder dry heading into August.

Trey Nyoni may provide Andoni Iraola with some relief

It feels a little negligent to suggest that Liverpool don’t need to pump serious money into plugging a gap that hasn’t been addressed since Fabinho’s departure.

However, Trey Nyoni has already demonstrated traits that would certainly be of value to us heading into the 2026/27 campaign.

By Andoni Iraola’s admission, the teenager is good on the ball and can read the game well, but of course will need time to develop the side of his game out of possession.

There was a really promising performance too against Sunderland – albeit against weakened opposition as Regis Le Bris’ men rotated their options – which points to a player rapidly maturing at Liverpool.

Trey Nyoni’s stats vs Sunderland Trey Nyoni’s stats vs Wrexham
42/49 passes completed (86%) 59/63 passes completed (94%)
3 chances created 3 defensive contributions
1 big chance created 8 passes into final third
5 defensive contributions 5 recoveries
7 passes into final third 1/3 ground duels won
5 recoveries
3/4 ground duels won

* Trey Nyoni’s stats in pre-season for Liverpool (Fotmob)

Sure, there’s always the argument that such a player would benefit from consistent minutes away on loan.

But really, who’s better qualified to oversee Nyoni’s development than the man Liverpool have brought in to replace Arne Slot – a head coach with a reputation for helping players make significant strides forward.

We may have missed Sangare, but helping the Englishman reach his potential could be a decision that saves Liverpool millions of pounds this summer.

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  1. Have Liverpool addressed the issues from last season yes or no.
    1 conceded too many from set pieces
    2 central defence not good enough
    3 no defensive midfielder to protect the defence
    4 vulnerable to the counter attack
    5 not enough width of pace on the right
    6 full backs too lightweight can’t defend
    4231
    Alisson
    Frimpong
    Jacquet
    Van dijk 35
    Kirkez
    Gravenberch
    Alexis mac allister
    Szoboszlai
    Wirtz
    Barcola
    Isak

    Second team
    Mamardashvili
    Bradley injured
    Gomez injured
    Leoni injured
    Tsimikas
    Endo
    Jones
    Elliott
    Munoz
    Rio ngumoha
    Ekitike injured

    Not going to win anything with this squad.

    Reply

    1. We did not need barcola right now we need rayan, and spence and wharton, then if you want gakpo to go and spurs sign him,then while they give us van de ven or djed spence and we lose jota, salah, and diaz the gakpo did not try, barcola has only speed and dribbling i miss jota and nunez and diaz and arnold

      Reply

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