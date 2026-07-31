New footage reveals current state of Curtis Jones’ relationship with Tsimikas & Szoboszlai after viral spat

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Curtis Jones, Dominik Szoboszlai and Kostas Tsimikas appear to have mended bridges, judging by the latest round of pre-season training footage.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Scouse midfielder looked visibly upset following Liverpool’s 1-0 win over Wrexham at Yankee Stadium.

The trio were spotted engaging in a game of keepy-ups during preparation for the Reds’ friendly clash with Leeds United on Sunday.

Nothing to worry about with Curtis Jones and Liverpool teammates

In footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) by the Daily Mail’s Lewis Steele, any traces of frustration on Jones’ part appear to have long since dissipated.

No bad blood between Jones, Szoboszlai and Tsimikas here pic.twitter.com/A2JOax7EAL — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) July 31, 2026

It would seem, if we were to speculate on the issue, that the incident in New York could simply be boiled down to a spot of miscommunication.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

Our No.8 had handed over the armband to Tsimikas after his substitution, a decision that evidently caused some upset with Jones that came to the surface after the full-time whistle.

Perhaps the change of armband had been planned by Andoni Iraola, without being communicated to some members of the squad. Or perhaps it was simply a non-issue, with Szoboszlai merely opting to hand over the armband to another senior member of the squad, without intending to offend another viable senior in Curtis Jones.

We don’t want to see Jones sold to Inter Milan

There’s no question that we’d be massively disappointed to see our No.17 moved on to Inter Milan this summer, after reports of the Serie A giants having reignited their interest in the midfielder.

Not that we expect a deal to be struck in the immediate future, given that the Nerazzurri have still yet to indicate they’re prepared to meet our ideal asking price.

More to the point, Andoni Iraola has clearly signalled that he wants to keep the player and believes he has a role to play in his squad this season.

Hopefully, Jones will be willing to give things a shot under new management. Especially given that our course correction under the Basque appears to have taken Liverpool in a direction more suited to its attacking traditions.