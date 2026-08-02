Forget Wirtz: Trey Nyoni will drop jaws with sensational pass in Liverpool vs Leeds

(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead against Leeds United in the first half of their pre-season clash in Chicago.

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Former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong provided the assist following a pinpoint crossfield pass to find the fullback on the edge of the 18-yard box.

The Merseysiders secured victories in their opening two clashes of their United States tour, winning 4-2 against Sunderland before defeating Wrexham 1-0.

Florian Wirtz gets on the scoresheet in Liverpool vs Leeds

To be completely fair, it’s probably 19-year-old Nyoni who should receive the most credit for his involvement in a terrific passage of play in the first half.

But it’s extremely exciting to see Wirtz proving impactful in the 10 position, starting the move with a pass back to our teenage midfielder before drifting into space centrally inside the box to provide the finishing touch.

Watch footage below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Mo_momentum on X):

Florian Wirtz first goal under Andoni Iraola. What a pass from Trey Nyoni 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hC6GKTH654 — Wanderer (@Mo__momentum) August 2, 2026

Amid questions over whether or not the Germany international should be deployed on the left as an option for the forward line or more centrally as a 10, we think the answer is somewhere in between.

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For the sake of clarity, the former Bundesliga playmaker should be considered a 10 on the teamsheet, but we’ve no problem with him enjoying a semi-free role, contributing to build-up and drifting in from the left when need be.

Could Liverpool consider Jeremie Frimpong an option at RW?

After a perhaps underwhelming first season at Liverpool in 2025/26, we’ve high hopes that Andoni Iraola can help unlock a signing that still has fans scratching their heads a year on.

We can see the appeal of Frimpong at Liverpool; he has pace to burn, excels in carrying the ball and can provide a wide threat in the final third, as we’ve just witnessed in Chicago.

Whether the 25-year-old can be considered a genuine right wing option for our Basque head coach… well, let’s just say we have our doubts about that particular theory.

And with some suggestions online that this could very much be the plan at Liverpool – with funds looking a little tight amid our pursuit of Bradley Barcola – we’d be inclined to urge the club to go in a different direction.

Especially given that we’re looking incredibly light at right-back as is.