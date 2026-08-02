Forget Wirtz: Trey Nyoni will drop jaws with sensational pass in Liverpool vs Leeds

Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s lead against Leeds United in the first half of their pre-season clash in Chicago.
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Former Bayer Leverkusen teammate Jeremie Frimpong provided the assist following a pinpoint crossfield pass to find the fullback on the edge of the 18-yard box.
The Merseysiders secured victories in their opening two clashes of their United States tour, winning 4-2 against Sunderland before defeating Wrexham 1-0.
Florian Wirtz gets on the scoresheet in Liverpool vs Leeds
To be completely fair, it’s probably 19-year-old Nyoni who should receive the most credit for his involvement in a terrific passage of play in the first half.
But it’s extremely exciting to see Wirtz proving impactful in the 10 position, starting the move with a pass back to our teenage midfielder before drifting into space centrally inside the box to provide the finishing touch.
Watch footage below, courtesy of LFCTV (via @Mo_momentum on X):
Florian Wirtz first goal under Andoni Iraola. What a pass from Trey Nyoni 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hC6GKTH654
— Wanderer (@Mo__momentum) August 2, 2026
Amid questions over whether or not the Germany international should be deployed on the left as an option for the forward line or more centrally as a 10, we think the answer is somewhere in between.
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For the sake of clarity, the former Bundesliga playmaker should be considered a 10 on the teamsheet, but we’ve no problem with him enjoying a semi-free role, contributing to build-up and drifting in from the left when need be.
Could Liverpool consider Jeremie Frimpong an option at RW?
After a perhaps underwhelming first season at Liverpool in 2025/26, we’ve high hopes that Andoni Iraola can help unlock a signing that still has fans scratching their heads a year on.
We can see the appeal of Frimpong at Liverpool; he has pace to burn, excels in carrying the ball and can provide a wide threat in the final third, as we’ve just witnessed in Chicago.
Whether the 25-year-old can be considered a genuine right wing option for our Basque head coach… well, let’s just say we have our doubts about that particular theory.
And with some suggestions online that this could very much be the plan at Liverpool – with funds looking a little tight amid our pursuit of Bradley Barcola – we’d be inclined to urge the club to go in a different direction.
Especially given that we’re looking incredibly light at right-back as is.
Well – one pass does not make a player – for me Frimpong is not capable of playing at the EPL level – its that simple and he should be sold. I have been talking up Australian Lucas Herrigton on here for us to buy as a Central full back…Despite being just 18 and with lots to learn as a central defender, Herrington has made his name for his poise, assured demeanour and calmness in every environment he has been tested in. In addition, he is cool and calm playing the ball out with his feet, with passing ability to connect with midfield and break the lines with penetrative passing, he is because of his height excellent with his head both defensively and in attack from corners. In the MLS this season he has a 94% pass accuracy.
For a player so young, he also has a great read of the game. In the MLS, he has started 17 of his 18 outings and played in a back four largely, but impressed to much that he initially was picked in place of former Premier League defender Rob Holding, and then alongside. The Colorado Rapids defender will join newly promoted Hull City in a $AUD 24 million deal upfront, with a further $8.4 million in add-ons. My advice to LFC – suttle the deal now and snap him up – he is as good as Dean Huijsen…we will get to see if I am right…by the Lucas Herrington At A Glance
Age: 18, born 5 September 2007, Height: 193 cm, Preferred foot: Right, Position: Central defender, Current club: Colorado Rapids, Nationality: Australia, Youth development: Taringa Rovers, Toowong FC, Brisbane City, Brisbane Roar, Senior debut: Brisbane Roar, International representation: Australia…He woukd have stopped all the goals Leeds scored from poor/weak defence. YNWA
If you can’t defend you will get nowhere.
Arsenal won the premier league last season because they can defend. We lost 20 games because we can’t defend, especially from set pieces.
It defies belief that nothing has been done in the transfer market to sort out the calamity that is our defence. Frimpong and Kirkez are a liability at set pieces, not enough physicality in the midfield.
FSG have thrown Iraola under the bus. Will he last the season? Not going to win many games with our defending. Teams just have to play for set pieces.
You can write off this season before it starts.
Get rid of charlatan owners FSG. 0r don’t moan.