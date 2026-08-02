“Said yes; personal terms agreed” – Fabrizio Romano drops transfer development amid Bradley Barcola talks

PSG are set to test the waters at Ajax with a package deal worth around €45m [£38.5m] for Mika Godts.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Ligue 1 Champions have already secured personal terms with the Belgian winger.

Luis Enrique’s men are looking to bolster the options in the forward line amid reported talks with Liverpool over the potential sale of Bradley Barcola.

PSG going big on forwards amid Mika Godts talks

Mika Godts, Ferran Torres, and Maghnes Akliouche… PSG aren’t messing around this summer, are they?

🚨🔴🔵 EXCL: Paris Saint-Germain send official bid over €40m to Ajax for Mika Godts. Negotiations moving fast as package around €45m is on the table for the Belgian winger, close to Ajax initial €60m valuation. Mika Godts said yes to PSG and personal terms are agreed. 🇧🇪 pic.twitter.com/1j8sHCkGXB — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 2, 2026

And credit to them on moving on so fast after missing out on Yan Diomande, it seems, to Real Madrid.

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Although it does beg the question as to what on earth Liverpool are doing at a time when they desperately need to reinforce the right wing.

We do appreciate that whether or not we sign Barcola will likely have a significant impact on the remaining business we conduct this summer.

But it does come across as if our recruitment team doesn’t have much peripheral vision in the window, while our European competitors are actively plugging gaps after selling Goncalo Ramos and Kang-in Lee.

Why haven’t Liverpool been looking at Godts?

Again, even should PSG be forced into paying Ajax’s ideal asking price for Mika Godts (sitting at €60m [£51.3m]), are we seriously saying that Liverpool are so cash-strapped they can’t afford to even consider this as a serious option?

Look, we get that there are other key areas in the squad that need addressing. The centre-back situation is looking like a joke of colossal proportions and there are rumours flying about that Jeremie Frimpong could be considered a genuine right-wing option for 2026/27. Perhaps that latter point is why we’re suddenly feeling a little touchy about Liverpool’s plans for the flanks.

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But if we’re in such a pathetic state heading into the new season that we’re considering throwing the Dutchman into the forward line, it’s probably worthwhile to consider buying an actual winger. Perhaps even any winger, regardless of their natural position.

Ultimately, Liverpool don’t seem to mind that they’re stacked to high hell with naturally left-sided wingers anyway. And Godts can, technically, file out on the right side, even though he’s primarily featured on the left for Ajax in two consecutive campaigns.

Better to see a competent winger, though, surely, on the right as part of Andoni Iraola’s array of flank-swapping wide men than a fullback shunted up to the pitch when we’re limited in the right-back department.

On the plus side… Bradley Barcola

Right, onto more positive matters…

We’d have to suggest that PSG’s clear interest in Mika Godts does at least indicate that the Champions League holders are preparing for life without Bradley Barcola.

We certainly can’t imagine the Frenchman will be keen staying put and competing for minutes in a left side also containing Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and the Belgian wide man.