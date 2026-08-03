Liverpool could sign RW plus Bradley Barcola after Fabrizio Romano’s morning update

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Liverpool target Bradley Barcola runs on the pitch during PSG game next to silhouette.
(Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly planning “to step up their efforts” to land Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Spurs are looking at the Liverpool winger as an additional target to Manchester City’s Savinho.

However, getting a deal done will be dependent on the Reds opening the door to the Dutchman’s exit.

Tottenham pushing to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

From Liverpool’s perspective, we understand there isn’t an active intention to part ways with the former PSV star this summer.

However, with the club still in need of reinforcements on the right flank, there is a possible world in which the Reds could be encouraged to part ways with the Netherlands international for the good of the squad makeup.

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On that basis, prior reporting has indicated that Andoni Iraola’s side would look at Barcelona’s £70m deal for Anthony Gordon as informing their valuation of Gakpo in the window.

Liverpool could use the funds to reinforce the right flank

We’re under no illusions that £70m would get Liverpool an elite operator on the right wing comparable to Bradley Barcola’s quality on the opposite flank.

But could a £70m fee help us get a quality incoming of the calibre of a, say, Yankuba Minteh from Brighton? We rather suspect as much, and with change to spare from any potential deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool make ‘serious move’ for £50m winger with impeccable World Cup record

In that scenario, Iraola could call upon a naturally right-sided (and left-footed) attacker, with Victor Munoz, Barcola and Rio Ngumoha all able to provide depth in that position. At the very least, it would mean we could head into the season without looking quite so lopsided in favour of the left wing.

At the same time, of course, it feels somewhat naive to think that Liverpool can get these two deals done in quick succession and fix the potholes in the rest of the squad. We still need the bare minimum of a new centre-forward to cover Alexander Isak, a right-back and a centre-back (ideally two).

So we’re looking at five new additions to the side (including Bradley Barcola and Yankuba Minteh) all in the space of a month before the window closes.

It’s an awful lot of work to do, isn’t it?

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  1. Last season we lost 20 games, conceded 77 goals in all competitions you cannot expect win anything if you can’t defend. Can’t defend from set pieces, not enough physicality all over the pitch, lightweight full backs, and when you play wirtz in a 4231 we are even more vulnerable to the counter attack. Midfielders not good enough without the ball.

    Buying wingers is all well and good but if we don’t improve the defensive side of the squad you know what to expect. More of the same we saw last season which got the manager the sack.
    Iraola is heading the same way as slot. He should be saying on TV that we can’t compete with the current squad.

    We have one fit experienced centre back who’s 35 .
    It’s a joke for one of the richest clubs on the planet.
    FSG need to be held in to account. It’s shambolic.

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  2. Yes i agree with this we need two cb and one rb and rw but we can sign victor oshimen and spurs and the blues and after oshimen and he will support isak at cf and hugo ekitike is injured and let submiu a bid and it is 60 million pls act fast and oshimen can play rw

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