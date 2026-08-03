Liverpool could sign RW plus Bradley Barcola after Fabrizio Romano’s morning update

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Tottenham are reportedly planning “to step up their efforts” to land Cody Gakpo in the summer transfer window.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Spurs are looking at the Liverpool winger as an additional target to Manchester City’s Savinho.

However, getting a deal done will be dependent on the Reds opening the door to the Dutchman’s exit.

Tottenham pushing to sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

From Liverpool’s perspective, we understand there isn’t an active intention to part ways with the former PSV star this summer.

🚨⚪️ Tottenham plan to step up their efforts to try sign Cody Gakpo as talks will enter into key stages soon. Gakpo, option in addition to Savinho who remains another top target. Deal depends on #LFC intentions/price as Gakpo’s not on exit list. 🎥 https://t.co/JPN9WQrfnA pic.twitter.com/bHfofToeJE — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

However, with the club still in need of reinforcements on the right flank, there is a possible world in which the Reds could be encouraged to part ways with the Netherlands international for the good of the squad makeup.

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On that basis, prior reporting has indicated that Andoni Iraola’s side would look at Barcelona’s £70m deal for Anthony Gordon as informing their valuation of Gakpo in the window.

Liverpool could use the funds to reinforce the right flank

We’re under no illusions that £70m would get Liverpool an elite operator on the right wing comparable to Bradley Barcola’s quality on the opposite flank.

But could a £70m fee help us get a quality incoming of the calibre of a, say, Yankuba Minteh from Brighton? We rather suspect as much, and with change to spare from any potential deal.

READ MORE: Liverpool make ‘serious move’ for £50m winger with impeccable World Cup record

In that scenario, Iraola could call upon a naturally right-sided (and left-footed) attacker, with Victor Munoz, Barcola and Rio Ngumoha all able to provide depth in that position. At the very least, it would mean we could head into the season without looking quite so lopsided in favour of the left wing.

At the same time, of course, it feels somewhat naive to think that Liverpool can get these two deals done in quick succession and fix the potholes in the rest of the squad. We still need the bare minimum of a new centre-forward to cover Alexander Isak, a right-back and a centre-back (ideally two).

So we’re looking at five new additions to the side (including Bradley Barcola and Yankuba Minteh) all in the space of a month before the window closes.

It’s an awful lot of work to do, isn’t it?