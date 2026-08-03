Liverpool submit bid worth over £85.6m for second summer transfer

Liverpool have started “official club to club talks” with PSG to sign Bradley Barcola.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Merseysiders have submitted an opening bid worth over €100m [£85.6m].

Reports coming out of France indicate that the Ligue 1 giants are holding out for a figure closer to £145m [€170m].

PSG want a mega fee for Bradley Barcola

It’s somewhat anxiety-inducing to see that Liverpool have a long way to go before potentially reaching the closing stages of talks with PSG.

🚨🔴 Understand official club to club talks between Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain for Bradley Barcola have started.#LFC indicated initial bid value over €100m, still far from PSG requests — but talks are on. Barcola wants Liverpool, as exclusively revealed since May. pic.twitter.com/0AnsWpuklP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 3, 2026

Even more so, given, as Romano notes, our opening bid is “still far from PSG requests”.

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On that basis, we have to assume that talks are unlikely to reach a definitive conclusion this week, which will leave Richard Hughes and Co. with an even shorter span of time within which to secure futher reinforcements.

READ MORE: French source names mind-blowing price tag PSG have reportedly set on Liverpool target Barcola

Commit to resolving this saga quickly or walk away

Liverpool have walked themselves into a bit of a pickle here.

Technically, they can’t afford to step away, given this is a deal they’ve evidently held out for for much of the window. To walk away now wouldbe extremely disappointing, not least of all because the remaining options availble in the market don’t necessarily fall into the elite bracket as easily as Barcola.

However, with 29 days left until the window closes at the start of September, the clock is ticking, and Liverpool still have a lot of business they need to get through to ensure Andoni Iraola has a workable squad.

Playing the long game to secure Bradley Barcola on a vaguely acceptable fee – at the cost of further signings – simply wouldn’t be an acceptable outcome.

Our only hope is that additional deals are firmly in the pipeline and ready to be finalised with haste once we have a clearer picture of the budget we’re working with after the Frenchman’s proposed arrival.

You could forgive Iraola for feeling increasingly nervous in the meantime.

PSG are planning for life without Barcola

We’re pretty confident that Liverpool will be able to nail down a deal below PSG’s internal valuation of the player.

Certainly, we can’t imagine Luis Enrique’s men are expecting Barcola to stay put and compete with both Khvicha Kvaratskehlia and Mika Godts for a place in the starting XI.