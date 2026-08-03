Sky Sports: Liverpool target reaches “full verbal agreement” ahead of mega money move

(Photos by Geoff Stellfox & Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ayyoub Bouaddi just took a step closer to signing for Manchester City this summer.

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Sky Sports Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg confirmed on X (formerly Twitter) that the Lille midfielder “has reached a full verbal agreement” with the Sky Blues.

The midfielder – previously thought to be of some interest to decision-makers at Liverpool – is being monitored by competing clubs.

The figures being quoted for Ayyoub Bouaddi are crazy

We’re not necessarily disappointed that this is a deal Liverpool have evidently decided to distance themselves from.

🚨⏳ Ayyoub Bouaddi has reached a full verbal agreement with Manchester City. Negotiations with Lille are ongoing. Several other clubs are closely monitoring the situation, but ManCity are currently in pole position. #MCFC @SkySportDE 🇲🇦 pic.twitter.com/Esnjh1tz8Z — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 3, 2026

Ultimately, when it’s been suggested that interested clubs will have to fork out around £85m for the Moroccan international (if not more), we simply can’t afford to cover both the midfielder and a move for Bradley Barcola.

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Certainly not if we also hope to competently plug gaps across the rest of the squad in the current window.

Trey Nyoni impresses again against Leeds United

Not to excessively bang the Trey Nyoni drum, but there’s no question that the youngster again exceeded expectations in a superb first-half showing against Leeds at the weekend.

The 19-year-old played a key role in Florian Wirtz’s goal, supplying a superb crossfield pass to Jeremie Frimpong on the edge of the box before the Dutchman provided the assist for our marauding German.

Trey Nyoni’s stats vs Leeds 40/42 passes completed 4 defensive contributions 1 touch in opposition box 8 passes into final third 2 recoveries 1/3 ground duels completed

* Trey Nyoni’s stats (Fotmob)

It was perhaps even more indicative of the footballer’s growing importance to Andoni Iraola’s side that his departure at the half-time break left Liverpool looking weakened in the middle of the park.

Again, while we don’t wish to compare Nyoni and Bouaddi, it’s hard not to feel encouraged by the former’s displays in pre-season. More to the point, at a time when Liverpool are thought to be a little cash-strapped – compared to last summer’s exploits – the teenager’s inspiring rise on tour could help save the club a small fortune in transfer fees.

There’s no telling how critical this could be while we look to bolster the squad in multiple areas ahead of the impending campaign.