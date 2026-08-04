Report: Liverpool adamant they won’t sell ‘decisive’ £44m star to Premier League rivals

(Photo by Daniel Bartel/Getty Images)

Liverpool forward Cody Gakpo is reportedly attracting plenty of attention from a fellow Premier League club, but the Reds have no intention of parting with the Dutchman.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Tottenham Hotspur have taken an interest in the 27-year-old and described a potential move to north London for the forward as one to ‘keep an eye on’ in the final month of the transfer window.

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The Reds’ number 18 had already been the subject of a rumoured exit from Anfield earlier in the summer, although Lewis Steele hinted in July that he’d be ‘surprised’ if the Netherlands international were to leave this month.

Liverpool have no plans to sell Gakpo

According to Simon Jones for the Daily Mail, Liverpool have no plans to sell Gakpo this summer, despite Spurs making their interest known, with Merseyside chiefs keen to enhance rather than curtail their options in attack.

Between the Dutchman’s age (27) and contract status (four years remaining on his current deal), and the rising market prices for players of his high-level experience, it’d require a gargantuan offer for LFC to alter their stance on the forward, who they signed from PSV Eindhoven for £44m midway through the 2022/23 season.

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Gakpo remains a vital player for Liverpool

Gakpo’s output may have heavily diminished last term (nine goals) from the preceding campaign (18), but he remains a hugely important player for Liverpool.

The Reds attacker netted three goals at the World Cup, with Daniel Sturridge hailing his performances as ‘confident and decisive’ (via X), and selling another regular first-team forward off the back of Mo Salah’s exit would seem highly illogical.

The Dutchman is yet to feature under Andoni Iraola, having not been on the pre-season tour to the United States as he’d been granted additional post-World Cup leave for personal reasons, and the new head coach will surely want to thoroughly assess him over the next few weeks.

In contrast to Liverpool’s quiet transfer window, Spurs have been hugely active in the market this summer, bringing in six first-team players at a cumulative cost surpassing £200m (Daily Mail), and selling Gakpo to Roberto De Zerbi’s side would only make a rival Premier League squad even stronger.

Thankfully it seems as though the Anfield hierarchy won’t be letting the £44m attacker depart unless a truly irresistible offer were to arrive; and although competition for the left-winger berth has increased over the past few months, our number 18 should still have a vital role to play for the Reds in the upcoming campaign.