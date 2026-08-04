Report: Liverpool player is ‘expected to’ extend Anfield contract as his future becomes clearer

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

One player at Liverpool is reportedly expected to agree a contract extension at Anfield as his immediate future becomes clearer.

Three different goalkeepers started in the Premier League for the Reds last season, with Freddie Woodman briefly deputising when Alisson Becker and Giorgi Mamardashvili were both injured in April.

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Harvey Davies wasn’t called upon at any stage, despite being recalled from his loan spell at Crawley Town in the winter, although the 22-year-old now appears set to remain on Merseyside for the foreseeable future.

Harvey Davies ‘expected to’ extend Liverpool contract

In the latest instalment of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet, Gregg Evans touched upon a list of potential exits from Liverpool this month, with several academy and fringe players touted for loan departures.

However, Davies isn’t earmarked for a move away from Merseyside, with the goalkeeper set to ‘stick around until at least January as cover’, and he is also ‘expected to see his contract extended’ at Anfield.

The 22-year-old penned a renewal with the club in June 2025 and has just under a year remaining on his current deal.

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Could Davies actually play for Liverpool this season?

Liverpool clearly see a lot of potential in Davies if they’d prefer to keep him at Anfield for the first half of the season and intend to renew his contract in L4.

His game-time under Andoni Iraola will almost certainly be extremely limited – he played just 14 minutes across the three friendlies in the USA over the past fortnight, even with Alisson not on the tour – although the Brazilian’s injury record may be a factor in the thinking of club chiefs.

At one point in the 3-1 win over Crystal Palace in April, it looked as though the Reds may have had to call upon their then fourth-choice goalkeeper Armin Pecsi when Woodman went down requiring treatment, but the latter was ultimately able to play on.

That episode highlighted how precarious Liverpool’s squad depth can be, even if having three ‘keepers simultaneously injured would’ve been freakish, and a similar scenario in the next few months might well see Davies suddenly thrust into action.

The hope is that, once he’s back playing after his post-World Cup break, Alisson will remain consistently fit throughout the upcoming campaign, although history suggests that’d be wishful thinking.

Nonetheless, it’s a sign of how much faith LFC have in the 22-year-old that they’d rather keep him around and hand him a new contract than send him out on loan for the new season.