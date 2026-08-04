‘I think so…’ – Reliable reporter issues Liverpool transfer hint which’d delight Reds fans

Image via David Lynch - Liverpool FC on YouTube

One trusted Liverpool reporter has seemingly hinted that the Reds’ pursuit of attacking reinforcements this summer mightn’t end if Bradley Barcola is signed.

The Paris Saint-Germain forward has been the primary transfer target at Anfield in recent weeks, with Fabrizio Romano claiming on Monday that the two clubs are now in discussions over a potential deal, following a reported bid of more than €100m (£85.6m) from Merseyside.

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Even if the 23-year-old joins LFC, it still leaves Andoni Iraola with just the one natural senior right winger in Federico Chiesa, but that position could viably still be addressed in the remaining four weeks of the transfer window.

What has Lynch said about Barcola and Liverpool?

On the latest Media Matters podcast for Anfield Index, David Lynch suggested that Liverpool may seek to bring in another forward after Barcola, even if they land the Frenchman.

He said: “I think so, and again kind of further to conversations I’ve had, I think that’s the mindset as well. There really is a feeling they need to add more in attack and that’s not just kind of one in, one out with Barcola.

“I think there’s a feeling that they absolutely have to get Barcola over the line and then kind of see where they’re up to, but to add more because they feel like they’re a little bit short in that area.”

Lynch also voiced his belief that the France international will leave his current club, saying: “I still just think that the direction of travel here is clearly that Barcola leaves, isn’t it?

“I mean, I think what’s been apparent, I think I’ve said it on this podcast weeks and weeks ago, is that the conditions are there to expect him to leave PSG.”

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What could Liverpool realistically get done this month?

If Liverpool are to sign another forward in addition to Barcola this month, that’d constitute a big win for sporting director Richard Hughes, especially amid the current mood of discontent over the lack of first-team additions since Victor Munoz was acquired in mid-June.

Lynch’s words certainly offer much more hope to Kopites than those of Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, who claimed over the past 48 hours that the Reds ‘will not go into the market’ for further reinforcements in August.

We’d be shocked if LFC don’t add at least one more player to Iraola’s squad before the 1 September deadline, but getting in two forwards (including Barcola) and a versatile defender who can play centrally and on the right seems difficult to envisage with only four weeks of the window remaining.

PSG reportedly value their player at £145m (The Athletic), so if Liverpool are to go big on the Champions League winner, the budget for further additions in the coming weeks would be heavily diminished (unless there are significant outgoings from Anfield in the meantime).

Right now it feels as though signing Barcola and a versatile defender before the deadline would be a result for the Reds, but if they can get another forward in on top of that, it’d put an altogether different complexion on what has thus far been an underwhelming transfer window.