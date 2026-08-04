‘Absolute turmoil’ – Steve Nicol fears for Liverpool with frightening 2026/27 prediction

Steve Nicol has lamented the ‘absolute turmoil’ in which Liverpool find themselves going into the 2026/27 season and fears that his former club won’t finish inside the top six of the Premier League.
The previous campaign was a nightmarish one at Anfield, with the then-champions slumping to a fifth-place finish and falling over the line for Champions League qualification, a decline which cost Arne Slot his job and prompted the appointment of Andoni Iraola.
Although the Reds won two of their first three pre-season games, a spate of injury concerns (especially in defence) and a lack of new first-team signings since landing Victor Munoz in mid-June doesn’t bode auspiciously for the next nine months.
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Nicol fears Liverpool will drop out of top six this season
Nicol couldn’t help but feel relieved that Liverpool’s opening Premier League fixture under Iraola is against a Newcastle side currently without a head coach after the departure of Eddie Howe, citing those two as the biggest crisis clubs in the division at present.
The former Reds defender told ESPN FC: “I’m glad it’s Newcastle [up first], because I think they’re probably the only team in a worse mess than we are.
“It’s going to be an incredible game, because I’m not quite sure who’s going to play for Liverpool or for Newcastle. Both teams are in absolute turmoil right now.”
When presenter Dan Thomas pointed out that LFC are the bookies’ third-favourites to win the Premier League this season, Nicol retorted: “That’s absolute nonsense. They’re not favourites to be in the top four right now.
“In fact, right now they’re not favourites to be in the top six. There are easily six teams in a better position right now than Liverpool are.”
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Could Nicol’s chilling prediction come to pass?
Arsenal and Manchester City are understandably many people’s favourites to slug it out for the title once again, but what of the contenders for Champions League qualification? Are there multiple teams in a better position than the Reds to finish inside the top four (or five, if England gets an extra place again)?
Manchester United have astutely replenished their midfield, while Chelsea have also strengthened under Xabi Alonso. Aston Villa may have lost a couple of key players, but they’ve consistently excelled with Unai Emery in charge. Even Tottenham Hotspur – who’ve been very busy in the market – could be a very different beast under Roberto De Zerbi.
A top-four finish and closing the gap to the title contenders is still a reasonable expectation for Liverpool this season, although competition for the Champions League places is likely to be a lot stronger than it had been last term.
Nicol’s fears over a lack of summer recruitment at Anfield and uncertainly over how the current squad will perform – especially amid a glut of injuries – aren’t unfounded, and there may be plenty of Reds supporters equally apprehensive over the state of affairs going into the new campaign.
Richard Hughes has four weeks to properly back Iraola in the transfer market and provide him with a squad capable of discernibly improving upon 2025/26, and then it’s up to the head coach to get the best out of the players at his disposal.
A mood of trepidation this close to the new season is understandable, and we can only hope that the new boss is able to make the best of what he’s got and begin his Liverpool reign with a series of strong results.
Management failure! That is the reason LFC are in this position…from letting top players out the door for free…to making very strange decisions in key playing positions that have quite frankly been mind blowing/when they won the title two terms ago they went into the season without a recognised number 6…somehow Gravenberch played out of his skin/but make no mistake he is no number 6, they still need a true number 6 enforcer! But what is all the hoopla about – well it would appear it surrounds Barcola a left winger/well they now already have four of those/Mo is gone and their priority must be a left winger a midfield enforcer and someone to be VVD’s partner….but no its Barcola overpriced/over hyped and not needed and all the LFC tomes are gushing about how he is LFC’s number one priority…quite frankly it is stupid…I guarantee you that PSG are standing by killing themselves laughing….and explains to you exact;y why LFC are in the hole Steve Nicols rightly points out. YNWA
Liverpool football club is in crisis with negligent owners FSG who just don’t care that we have just one fit central defender and two right backs who are permanently injured. While FSG are going to spend 325 million on the first permanent retail stores in America they will sit back and watch the team sink into mid table mediocrity.
I don’t think supporters realise the seriousness of the situation. We lost 20 games last season, conceding 77 goals, we’ve just lost Salah who’s carried the football club for years along with experience Andy Robertson. We will have to play gravenberch in central defence and szoboszlai will be right back.
There’s also other players who are going to depart. Jones and Gakpo.
If FSG are not interested anymore then sell the whole football club to owners who do care .
It’s time to get rid of charlatan owners FSG. Or watch Liverpool football club sink into oblivion.
Steve Nicol is absolutely right. We are in a mess right now and unless FSG move – quickly – to address this, we are going to be chasing shadows this season. If its money that’s the problem, stop chasing Barcola. Go for Rayan instead, plus at least a couple of players to shore up our defence. If our defence is not sorted, we’re in massive trouble.
“don’t think supporters realise the seriousness of the situation. We lost 20 games last season, conceding 77 goals”
WHO was that down to ?
SLOT was 100% to blame for those figures. Playing Soboz at right back when he had one sat on the bench. Having Nyoni sat doing nothing , 6 premier league appearances totalling 21 mins, he has proved his worth pre season, Mac Allister playing week in week out when he was total c**ap and don’t even get me started on Gakpo.
I’ve never seen so many people so easily wound up an attention seeking has been that is Nichol.
He doesn’t know whats going on behind the scenes, only the ones involved do. Don’t get so worked up over something that is beyond your control, chill.
Nicol is 100% spot on. LFC do not have a team due to huge mistakes made in the transfer market and with contract renewals, especially in the summer of 2025. Not a team and the season starts in 19 days!? It is a mess.