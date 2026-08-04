Dominik Szoboszlai clarifies Alexis Mac Allister comments after four-word slip of the tongue

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai has moved to clarify a comment he recently made regarding the future of Liverpool teammate Alexis Mac Allister.

The Argentina midfielder has been linked with a move to Real Madrid over the past several months, and there were even reports in July of Chelsea taking an interest in the 27-year-old.

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In that context, it wasn’t particularly helpful when, in recent days, the Hungary captain said ‘if Alexis comes back‘ when referring to the Reds’ number 10, who’s enjoying some well-earned downtime following his exploits at the World Cup this summer, with his nation reaching the final.

Szoboszlai clears up miscommunication over Mac Allister remark

However, Szoboszlai has now clarified that his comments were merely a miscommunication owing to imperfect English on his part and stressed that he’d intended to say when rather than if Mac Allister would return to the AXA Training Centre.

The 25-year-old explained (via The Athletic): “That was just my English, guys. It’s not if; it’s when he comes back, so now I make it clear. Can you post this for me as well? He is coming back and he’s going to be part of the team, as much as I know.”

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Nothing more than a genuine slip of the tongue from Szoboszlai

It appears as though Szoboszlai’s comments last week were an innocent slip of the tongue and a genuine grammatical error in what isn’t his first language, rather than a pointed hint over Mac Allister potentially leaving Liverpool for another club imminently.

The Argentine has two years remaining on his current deal at Anfield but, unlike the Hungarian and Ryan Gravenberch (who also joined the Reds in the summer of 2023), he hasn’t penned a contract extension since his arrival on Merseyside.

There’s still time enough for the 27-year-old to commit his long-term future to LFC well in advance of his current terms expiring, and how he fares under Andoni Iraola in the coming season could be pivotal in deciding whether or not he’ll stay put in L4 for the foreseeable.

Mac Allister was one of numerous Liverpool players whose personal standards in 2025/26 declined alarmingly from the previous campaign, but some strong performances in Argentina’s run to the World Cup final reminded us of what he’s capable of producing when he’s at his best.

Hopefully he can show those levels again for the Reds throughout the 2026/27 season and, before long, follow Gravenberch and Szoboszlai in penning a new long-term deal at Anfield.