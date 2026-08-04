‘We are cool’ – Dominik Szoboszlai draws a line under armband exchange with Curtis Jones

Images via Jack Thomas/Getty Images and @Arqade4 on X

Dominik Szoboszlai has moved to clarify that there was no animosity to his on-field exchange with Curtis Jones after Liverpool’s win over Wrexham last week.

Footage emerged online which appeared to show the Scouse midfielder remonstrating with the Hungarian whilst also being seemingly angry at Kostas Tsimikas for tossing the captain’s armband onto the ground, having assumed the role from the Reds’ number 8.

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Those two clips prompted social media speculation that the Toxteth native – who’s currently the subject of rumoured transfer interest from Inter Milan – would leave his boyhood club this summer, with the 25-year-old having less than 12 months remaining on his contract at Anfield.

Szoboszlai dismisses rumours of a rift with Jones

Szoboszlai has now clarified that the exchange with Jones was nothing to do with any dispute over the captaincy in the absence of club skipper Virgil van Dijk, and that there’s no lingering tension between any of the players involved.

The Hungary midfielder said (via Daily Mail): “It was never a debate between us three. We just discussed something on the pitch. Actually, you guys [the media] make it very big, but next time we will manage to do it in the changing room.

“No, nobody was angry at no-one. It’s all cleared. We are cool, everybody.”

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Szoboszlai and Jones already seem to have put it behind them

It’s natural that Szoboszlai would seek to publicly downplay any speculation of a rift with Jones, but a subsequent training ground clip showing those two and Tsimikas enjoying a light-hearted game of keepy-uppy offered a demonstrable suggestion that there was no bad blood lingering.

It was also notable that the Hungarian passed on the captain’s armband to Liverpool’s number 17 during the friendly against Leeds on Sunday, another sign that what happened after the Wrexham game was merely a storm in a teacup.

In the heat of competitive battle, when players’ emotions are at their highest, momentary disagreements can arise. There’s a big difference between that and a deep-rooted rift which threatens to undermine team unity.

The last thing Andoni Iraola needs as he prepares to embark on his maiden season at Anfield is for two key players to be at odds with each other.

Hopefully Szoboszlai’s clarification will draw a line under the matter and everyone in the Reds’ squad is united by a collective determination to atone for a wretched 2025/26 campaign in which we just about salvaged Champions League qualification.