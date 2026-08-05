Bradley Barcola twist could now prompt Liverpool business with Tottenham – Fabrizio Romano

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly “in direct talks” with Cody Gakpo’s entourage this summer.

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Fabrizio Romano reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds could yet open the doors to a deal.

Matters will no doubt be influenced in part by Spurs’ proposed package for the Dutchman, not to mention the Merseysiders’ ongoing pursuit of Bradley Barcola at PSG.

PSG could help Tottenham sign Cody Gakpo from Liverpool

There is a world in which we’ll need to seriously contemplate parting ways with Gakpo this summer.

We’re not so sure that Liverpool would be tempted by a strong deal for the former PSV hitman, given our forward line could technically do with further reinforcements.

🚨⚪️ Tottenham are in direct talks with Cody Gakpo’s camp over possible move this summer, after approaches revealed in July. Deal depends on Liverpool decision; doors closed back in July but now could depend on financial package/Barcola pursuit.#THFC are trying. pic.twitter.com/Soi9E1bkaL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2026

However, if we’re indeed deadset on bringing both Ibrahim Mbaye and Barcola to Anfield, there would technically be leeway for the club to sell our No.18 and replenish the kitty.

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Between Victor Munoz, Rio Ngumoha and our two potential new additions, we should be pretty much covered on the flanks.

However, Gakpo’s exit does then mean that we are short of backup options for Alexander Isak centrally.

Liverpool can’t go into the new season without backup for Isak

The Sweden international’s injury proneness means it would categorically be the height of insanity to go into the 2026/27 campaign relying solely on our No.9.

Look, there are absolutely no doubts over the former Newcastle star’s quality – on his day, he’s one of the top three (perhaps two) strikers in world football. But he is brittle, and it seems like something of an oversight to assume that one of Munoz, Barcola or Mbaye can step in without harming Liverpool’s goalscoring capabilities.

Ultimately, it looks like we’re targeting players who can be great facilitators for the central striker – rather than trying to replace Mo Salah’s output on the wings – so we just can’t go into the season without another reliable central forward.

Allegedly, Nick Woltemade is an option available on loan, but it remains to be seen whether the Magpies would be prepared to do business with Liverpool.