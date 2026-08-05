Jamie Carragher voices Liverpool transfer ‘worry’ and draws Manchester United comparison

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Jamie Carragher has voiced his ‘worry’ about Liverpool’s approach to the transfer market, drawing unfavourable comparisons with Manchester United.

The Merseyside giants infamously spent almost £450m on new signings last summer as they sought to build upon their status as Premier League champions, twice breaking the £100m barrier to sign Florian Wirtz and Alexander Isak.

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However, most of the new arrivals didn’t have the desired impact (Hugo Ekitike being a welcome exception prior to his injury) and the Reds slumped to a fifth-place finish, salvaging Champions League qualification through the last resort of a European Performance Spot from UEFA.

Carragher pines for Liverpool to go back to more sedate approach

Liverpool’s 2025 extravaganza on top-shelf names was in stark contrast to their more sedate, value-for-money approach throughout most of Jurgen Klopp’s reign, and Carragher would rather see his former club revert to that more conservative model.

Speaking on Football Ramble, he said: “The thing that I liked about [Manchester] United this summer is that, it feels like for years, they’d always been obsessed with a big name, and I worry a bit with my own club with that.

“What we did last summer, I didn’t really like it. It felt like a Real Madrid summer – Wirtz, Isak, we’re gonna get Ekitike, another striker, for £80m even though we’ve got one for £125m.

“This summer, it’s all about Barcola. What about the days we had before when we built that team under Klopp and we were getting players who people weren’t quite sure about and getting great value? I almost want to go back to that.”

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Are Liverpool falling into the same trap that their arch-rivals did?

Carragher’s citation of Man United is a pertinent one – for much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, they tended to favour ‘glitzy’ signings such as Angel Di Maria, Paul Pogba, Alexis Sanchez, Jadon Sancho and (for his second spell) Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, many of those marquee transfers didn’t work out for the Red Devils, whose market activity over the past couple of years has focused more on younger players with their best years still ahead of them, rather than big names who are in or already past their prime.

Liverpool have been much more sedate in the marketplace this summer than last, with Victor Munoz for £34.5m their only new recruit since the end of 2025/26, although the rumoured pursuit of Bradley Barcola (who’d likely cost more than £100m) could turn into another blockbuster addition.

The Reds weren’t hesitant to splash the cash in the Klopp years, either – Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk both cost more than £65m – but that era was defined by astute additions such as Mo Salah, Sadio Mane (less than £40m each) and Andy Robertson (a mere £8m).

Those weren’t global stars at the time we signed them, but they grew into being arguably the foremost players in their profession under the German’s tutelage.

Such is the gap left by Salah’s summer exit that Liverpool probably need to go big on a marquee winger like Barcola, but otherwise we very much take Carragher’s point about spending smarter rather than bigger.