‘Here we go’ – Fabrizio Romano confirms Mo Salah ‘agreement’ as two-year deal struck

Images via Stacy Revere/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

More than two months after his final game for Liverpool, Mo Salah is reportedly on the cusp of joining a new club.

The Egyptian bade an emotional farewell to Anfield at the end of last season, bowing out as the Reds’ third-highest goalscorer of all time (257 goals) and universally recognised as one of the club’s greatest ever players.

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There’s been an abundance of speculation as to where the 34-year-old might go next after calling time on his LFC career, and there now seems to be clarity in that regard.

Salah reaches ‘agreement’ to sign Trabzonspor

On Monday night, Fabrizio Romano took to X to report that Salah is bound for Turkish Super Lig outfit Trabzonspor, who finished third in their domestic league last season.

The Italian posted: ‘BREAKING: Mo Salah to Trabzonspor, here we go! Club confirms agreement in place for the Egyptian striker. Salah joins on two-year deal as free agent after leaving Liverpool.’

Ben Jacobs subsequently claimed (via X) that the 34-year-old is due to arrive in Istanbul today and continue on to Trabzon this evening, with the transfer set to be ‘formalised’ later in the week.

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The competitive flame still burns bright in Salah

Salah’s reported choice of destination might seem surprising, considering that he’d have surely had his pick of elite European clubs, or a lucrative suitor from the Saudi Pro League.

However, by agreeing a deal with Trabzonspor, he’ll be playing in a competitive domestic division for a club who are also participating in the Europa League this coming season, with a play-off round to navigate prior to the group stage.

That’d ensure that the Liverpool legend is still operating at a reasonably high level, rather than merely accepting an ‘easy’ option to see out the final few years of his illustrious career.

It’ll feel strange not seeing Salah rampaging along the right flank at Anfield over the coming months, and the hierarchy in L4 continue their quest to replace him, with Paris Saint-Germain duo Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye both being sought.

We’re not expecting either of those – or indeed any prospective signing – to replicate the Egyptian’s extraordinary goal tally for the Reds, but we hope that whoever does come in to fill the void will also go on to be an unqualified success.