Jayden Danns hope emerges as Andoni Iraola decision becomes clear

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Neil Danns hopes to see his son, Jayden, force his way into Andoni Iraola’s first-team setup this season.

DOWNLOAD THE OFFICIAL EMPIRE OF THE KOP APP FOR ALL THE LATEST & BREAKING UPDATES – STRAIGHT TO YOUR PHONE! ON APPLE & GOOGLE PLAY

The Academy graduate (20) last made an appearance for the senior side back in September 2025, when Arne Slot’s men secured a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.

Since that point, the striker has been handed cruel hand after cruel hand with injury issues throughout 2025/26, picking up successive hamstring injuries.

Could Jayden Danns become an option for Liverpool again?

We’d love nothing more than to see Danns become a serious squad option for Iraola’s men this term.

“Hopefully, has a nice, fit season and can push his way in and be a part of the new gaffer’s plans,” his father told The Football Historian.

However, the Echo’s latest report on the subject would appear to indicate that this is a potentially unlikely eventuality for this coming campaign at least.

Want more Empire of the Kop coverage? Add us as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust

The attacker unfortunately missed the Reds’ pre-season tour in the States as he continues his recovery efforts. He is due to return to the pitch before the end of August, but after that point, a loan spell seems to be looming.

Liverpool need to trust the centre-forward position to a strong Isak alternative

It seems that Liverpool’s strategy is to platform the central striker, which explains why the club invested so much money into record-breaking signing Alexander Isak last summer.

And, more to the point, why they’re pushing to sign an elite facilitator in Bradley Barcola on the flanks, as opposed to signing an out-and-out Mo Salah successor. Not that one currently exists in the market, as far as we’re aware!

Ultimately, between Jayden Danns and Alexander Isak’s respective injury records, Liverpool need to embed some genuine availability into the forward line.

So it’s hard to imagine a relatively regular supply of minutes being guaranteed for our No.76 in 2026/27 – certainly not beyond the domestic cups.

And at 20 years of age, we really want to see Danns being handed genuine match experience at a senior level wherever it’s on offer.