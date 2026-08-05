Jayden Danns hope emerges as Andoni Iraola decision becomes clear

Neil Danns hopes to see his son, Jayden, force his way into Andoni Iraola’s first-team setup this season.
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The Academy graduate (20) last made an appearance for the senior side back in September 2025, when Arne Slot’s men secured a 2-1 win over Southampton in the Carabao Cup.
Since that point, the striker has been handed cruel hand after cruel hand with injury issues throughout 2025/26, picking up successive hamstring injuries.
Could Jayden Danns become an option for Liverpool again?
We’d love nothing more than to see Danns become a serious squad option for Iraola’s men this term.
“Hopefully, has a nice, fit season and can push his way in and be a part of the new gaffer’s plans,” his father told The Football Historian.
However, the Echo’s latest report on the subject would appear to indicate that this is a potentially unlikely eventuality for this coming campaign at least.
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The attacker unfortunately missed the Reds’ pre-season tour in the States as he continues his recovery efforts. He is due to return to the pitch before the end of August, but after that point, a loan spell seems to be looming.
Liverpool need to trust the centre-forward position to a strong Isak alternative
It seems that Liverpool’s strategy is to platform the central striker, which explains why the club invested so much money into record-breaking signing Alexander Isak last summer.
And, more to the point, why they’re pushing to sign an elite facilitator in Bradley Barcola on the flanks, as opposed to signing an out-and-out Mo Salah successor. Not that one currently exists in the market, as far as we’re aware!
Ultimately, between Jayden Danns and Alexander Isak’s respective injury records, Liverpool need to embed some genuine availability into the forward line.
So it’s hard to imagine a relatively regular supply of minutes being guaranteed for our No.76 in 2026/27 – certainly not beyond the domestic cups.
And at 20 years of age, we really want to see Danns being handed genuine match experience at a senior level wherever it’s on offer.
You must be honest, for the good of the football club, we wre clutching at straws. Trying to fix a bad situation on kids who are not ready, or good enough at the highest level, because charlatan owners FSG wont spend.
Play them in the league cup in the early rounds to give them some experience, Nyoni and Danns and others, but if you play these kids away from home in the
premier league then we will get thrashed.
It’s time for these so called experts, pundits, and trusted journalists to say the truth, what needs to be said.
FSG need to give Iraola all the players he needs to get Liverpool challenging at the top. Call out charlatan owners FSG who won’t spend.
Not playing kids who are not good enough.
FSG are to blame, say it if you care . Stop protecting them.
under someone like Slop these players would never have had a chance . But kloppo made players better and he proved the point by using these very same young players in the premier and the carabao final against well established experienced internationals of Chelsea . They more than held their own. But a combination of injuries, kloppo leaving, and Slop taking over players like Danns would have been been our #9. Other left and established themselves elsewhere further proving just what an eye for a player and how good a coach kloppo was look at Morton, Wilson, Kelleher. We can’t keep selling out best assets , building up the Academy just to sell in order to fund expensive one season wonders. I really hope Danns senior is patient and doesn’t expect too much too soon. If Jayden works hard he will surely get his chance now we have Iraola as manager. He is only young and must keep working away in the background learn from the experienced pros and be professional on and off the pitch till then. A fit and firing Danns will show his class without a doubt