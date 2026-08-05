Liverpool can solve Alexander Isak back-up problem for free thanks to shock opportunity

Liverpool are understood to be “on alert” after Newcastle told Nick Woltemade he can leave on loan this summer.
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Mark Brus at CaughtOffside now reports that both the Reds and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation around the €65m [£55.7m] valued star.
The former VfB Stuttgart centre-forward delivered a mixed bag in his first Premier League season, registering eight goals and three assists in 33 top-flight appearances.
Could Nick Woltemade help back up Alexander Isak at Liverpool?
Okay, crazy (or, maybe, not so crazy?) idea time. Liverpool desperately need cover for Alexander Isak in the central position this summer… so why not consider the previously Anfield-linked Woltemade a serious option?
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Yes, the Magpies would, according to Brus, prefer a permanent sale. However, they are thought to be open to the possibility of a loan with an option (not an obligation) to buy “for around €65m”.
Now, we want to point out that this is the man Newcastle brought in to replace Alexander Isak after Liverpool (sorry, Magpies) nabbed the Swede last summer.
There are some similar traits to our record-breaking signing that could prove valuable when he’s not on the pitch; not least of all his excellent close control and dribbling ability, openly defying his sheer height (6′ 6″). Yes, the goalscoring (or lack of) last term is troubling, but we’re convinced that Nick Woltemade wasn’t placed in an environment that allowed him to thrive.
If Newcastle are genuinely open to a loan – whether they’d be open to loaning the 24-year-old to Liverpool is another matter – it’s a move worth exploring while we wait for Hugo Ekitike to return to full fitness.
Liverpool may feel they already have enough cover
From a squad perspective, Liverpool might feel inclined to argue that they already have the depth available.
Cody Gakpo can play centrally, as can new signing Victor Munoz. Likewise, if Liverpool get deals for Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola over the line, the pair have been known to file out centrally when required at PSG.
That’s all well and good, but we’re not too convinced any of these options could be considered as reliable goalscorers from a central position in the same manner as a fully fit and firing Alexander Isak.
Perhaps we’ll be proven wrong on that front.
From an LFC perspective…this is a good fix to a temporary back up solution for Isak until Ekitike comes back…(also it’s simple not to put too much pressure on Hughes/da!)… But I have to be frank/I personally have lost all faith in Hughes/Edwards – whatever is going on with them I do not know/there are so many gaps in our squad/one could almost say both are asleep at the wheel!…I think the right fullback situation is so bad that Hughes himself will be running onto the field to partner VVD as that will be our only option. YNWA.
After last season there are still so many question marks over the first team and the squad depth.
Apart from Ekitike who did well the rest weren’t good enough.
Frimpong, wirtz not good enough defensively, wirtz and Isak very poor considering the money spent.
Then there’s the midfield which is definitely not good enough playing in a 4231 to accommodate wirtz.
Coaching won’t be enough because this Liverpool team is bang Average , you don’t lose 20 games and concede 77 goals for nothing. Iraola needs better players just like klopp did. Is having 4 wingers and a shortage of defenders good squad depth.
I don’t think so.
Nine players out of contract next season, it needs a massive rebuild with proven quality to replace Alisson, van dijk, Salah, Robertson, Arnold, ect.
Because mistakes were made last summer it’s going to need a big war chest from FSG.
Another two wingers and a striker on loan is all well and good but when we start shipping goals again this season its DEJA VU.
Whilst I think Woltemade would be a useful “Loan” until Ekitike is fit again I feel more attention should be given to the defensive situation..we desperately need a right back,another central defender and midfielder.
There are only 3 weeks until the season starts Mr Hughes needs to pull his finger out albeit he is probably thinking of his next job !!! Players need to be brought in asap to help settle in before the season !
I thought there was some masterplan behind the curtains. Now it is obvious there is not, because there is no time to adapt any system properly. Hope it wont go like Tottenham last season.
I would say this is an opportunity not to be missed. We need cover for Isak while Ekitike is out injured, and Nick Woltemade, with his height and ability on the ball, would prove very useful as a target man up front. (I’m reminded of Peter Crouch many years ago). Gakpo we should sell while his value is still there, and hes just too predictable. And Iraola could work with Woltemade and mould him into a really good striker. He never really had good service at Newcastle but in L4 things will be different.