Liverpool can solve Alexander Isak back-up problem for free thanks to shock opportunity

(Photo by Geoff Stellfox/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to be “on alert” after Newcastle told Nick Woltemade he can leave on loan this summer.

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Mark Brus at CaughtOffside now reports that both the Reds and Manchester United are keeping an eye on the situation around the €65m [£55.7m] valued star.

The former VfB Stuttgart centre-forward delivered a mixed bag in his first Premier League season, registering eight goals and three assists in 33 top-flight appearances.

Could Nick Woltemade help back up Alexander Isak at Liverpool?

Okay, crazy (or, maybe, not so crazy?) idea time. Liverpool desperately need cover for Alexander Isak in the central position this summer… so why not consider the previously Anfield-linked Woltemade a serious option?

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Yes, the Magpies would, according to Brus, prefer a permanent sale. However, they are thought to be open to the possibility of a loan with an option (not an obligation) to buy “for around €65m”.

Now, we want to point out that this is the man Newcastle brought in to replace Alexander Isak after Liverpool (sorry, Magpies) nabbed the Swede last summer.

There are some similar traits to our record-breaking signing that could prove valuable when he’s not on the pitch; not least of all his excellent close control and dribbling ability, openly defying his sheer height (6′ 6″). Yes, the goalscoring (or lack of) last term is troubling, but we’re convinced that Nick Woltemade wasn’t placed in an environment that allowed him to thrive.

If Newcastle are genuinely open to a loan – whether they’d be open to loaning the 24-year-old to Liverpool is another matter – it’s a move worth exploring while we wait for Hugo Ekitike to return to full fitness.

Liverpool may feel they already have enough cover

From a squad perspective, Liverpool might feel inclined to argue that they already have the depth available.

Cody Gakpo can play centrally, as can new signing Victor Munoz. Likewise, if Liverpool get deals for Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola over the line, the pair have been known to file out centrally when required at PSG.

That’s all well and good, but we’re not too convinced any of these options could be considered as reliable goalscorers from a central position in the same manner as a fully fit and firing Alexander Isak.

Perhaps we’ll be proven wrong on that front.