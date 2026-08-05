Barcola alternative: Liverpool hold ‘concrete interest’ in £70m-valued ‘role model’ winger

Amid the ongoing pursuits of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, Liverpool are also understood to hold a ‘concrete interest’ in a current Premier League winger.
The Reds have reportedly made an opening offer of €105m (£89.9m) plus add-ons for the France international, although that has been rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, who are seeking a fee in the region of £145m (BBC Sport).
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Meanwhile, Merseyside chiefs are also ‘pushing’ to sign the Senegalese teenager, who’s said to be ‘keen’ on a potential move to Anfield if PSG are amenable to selling him.
Liverpool have a ‘concrete interest’ in Yankuba Minteh
Should neither of those two arrive at Liverpool, TEAMtalk reported that Yankuba Minteh is an alternative target in whom the Reds hold a ‘concrete interest’.
The Brighton winger was first explored by the Anfield hierarchy when Arne Slot was head coach, and that admiration has endured beyond the Dutchman’s reign in charge.
The Seagulls are expected to seek a fee of around £70m for the 22-year-old Gambia international.
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Should Liverpool consider moving for ‘unpredictable’ Minteh?
Whereas Barcola and/or Mbaye would be new to the Premier League, Minteh already has plenty of experience in the division (66 appearances), although a goal tally of just nine is rather low for someone who’d be tasked with taking Mo Salah’s place on the right flank at Liverpool.
Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has lauded the Gambian as a ‘role model’ in training as well as on matchday (Shields Gazette), also hailing him as capable of conjuring ‘unpredictable‘ moments on the pitch.
The latter praise is backed up by the 22-year-old’s dribbling statistics from last season (as per Fotmob), while he’s also stood out for his work off the ball.
|2025/26 Premier League
|Per 90 minutes
|Percentile among positional peers
|Successful dribbles
|2.44
|90th (top 10%)
|Dribble completion
|53.7%
|79th
|Successful crosses
|1.39
|90th
|‘Big chances’ created
|0.41
|82nd
|Duels won
|6.08
|79th
|Duel success
|48.2%
|78th
|Tackles
|2.10
|79th
|Interceptions
|0.64
|70th
At £70m, Minteh certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but he’d still be much more affordable than Barcola if PSG’s asking price for the Frenchman is simply too high for Liverpool to justify paying.
The two-time Champions League winner would give the Reds the elite wide attacker that they need as Salah’s replacement, but if he proves to be unattainable, then we could do a lot worse than raid Brighton for the Gambia wizard.
Trying my best to fathom out the transfer strategy.
Last season we were being told by the Liverpool hierarchy that Diaz was sold because they wanted to develop young Rio ngumoha and give him more game time. Now we are willing to break the bank for another left winger who’s clame to fame is being back up at PSG.
Barcola will want to play at left wing, and other wingers who are older than Rio ngumoha will be ahead of him. So he’s not going to play much unless there’s injuries.
.
There is no coherent transfer strategy, it’s a scattergun approach which failed at Chelsea and Manchester United in previous years.
Putting individuals talent before a team. Square pegs in round holes, it’s why we failed last season and it’s why we will fail this season.
Buy as many wingers as you want it wont win can’t win the league without a defence.
Someone go and tell that to Richard Hughes.
,Hughes ,and his recruiting team shld be considered as the worst and useless team in Liverpool transfers book of history…they have failed the team…the way they run their business has much to be desired..it’s very unprofessional,l wonder if anyone of them ever kicked a ball as a player..at the same time Liverpool shld move away from their stance of not wanting to resign former players…Players like Nunez shld be brought back …it’s a proven player …if FSG fired Slot for a reason,then he shld also consider the reason why players flop in the hands of coaches like Slot
,Hughes ,and his recruiting team shld be considered as the worst and useless team in Liverpool transfers book of history…they have failed the team…the way they run their business has much to be desired..it’s very unprofessional,l wonder if anyone of them ever kicked a ball as a player..at the same time Liverpool shld move away from their stance of not wanting to resign former players…Players like Nunez shld be brought back …it’s a proven player …if FSG fired Slot for a reason,then he shld also consider the reason why players floped in the hands of coaches like Slot