Barcola alternative: Liverpool hold ‘concrete interest’ in £70m-valued ‘role model’ winger

(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Amid the ongoing pursuits of Bradley Barcola and Ibrahim Mbaye, Liverpool are also understood to hold a ‘concrete interest’ in a current Premier League winger.

The Reds have reportedly made an opening offer of €105m (£89.9m) plus add-ons for the France international, although that has been rejected by Paris Saint-Germain, who are seeking a fee in the region of £145m (BBC Sport).

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Meanwhile, Merseyside chiefs are also ‘pushing’ to sign the Senegalese teenager, who’s said to be ‘keen’ on a potential move to Anfield if PSG are amenable to selling him.

Liverpool have a ‘concrete interest’ in Yankuba Minteh

Should neither of those two arrive at Liverpool, TEAMtalk reported that Yankuba Minteh is an alternative target in whom the Reds hold a ‘concrete interest’.

The Brighton winger was first explored by the Anfield hierarchy when Arne Slot was head coach, and that admiration has endured beyond the Dutchman’s reign in charge.

The Seagulls are expected to seek a fee of around £70m for the 22-year-old Gambia international.

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Should Liverpool consider moving for ‘unpredictable’ Minteh?

Whereas Barcola and/or Mbaye would be new to the Premier League, Minteh already has plenty of experience in the division (66 appearances), although a goal tally of just nine is rather low for someone who’d be tasked with taking Mo Salah’s place on the right flank at Liverpool.

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler has lauded the Gambian as a ‘role model’ in training as well as on matchday (Shields Gazette), also hailing him as capable of conjuring ‘unpredictable‘ moments on the pitch.

The latter praise is backed up by the 22-year-old’s dribbling statistics from last season (as per Fotmob), while he’s also stood out for his work off the ball.

2025/26 Premier League Per 90 minutes Percentile among positional peers Successful dribbles 2.44 90th (top 10%) Dribble completion 53.7% 79th Successful crosses 1.39 90th ‘Big chances’ created 0.41 82nd Duels won 6.08 79th Duel success 48.2% 78th Tackles 2.10 79th Interceptions 0.64 70th

At £70m, Minteh certainly wouldn’t come cheap, but he’d still be much more affordable than Barcola if PSG’s asking price for the Frenchman is simply too high for Liverpool to justify paying.

The two-time Champions League winner would give the Reds the elite wide attacker that they need as Salah’s replacement, but if he proves to be unattainable, then we could do a lot worse than raid Brighton for the Gambia wizard.