Liverpool set to hijack winger transfer as Fabrizio Romano says player “likes LFC project”

(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly in line to hijack Bayer Leverkusen’s move to sign Ibrahim Mbaye from PSG this summer.

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Fabrice Hawkins reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds are looking to complete deals for both the 18-year-old and teammate Bradley Barcola in the same transfer window.

Fabrizio Romano likewise confirmed on the platform on Tuesday evening that the teenager is prioritising the Merseysiders’ project under new boss Andoni Iraola.

Liverpool want to sign Ibrahim Mbaye and Bradley Barcola

What a turn of events for Liverpool’s recruitment team, which could now oversee deals for an elite operator in the France international and a naturally right-sided winger in Mbaye.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are pushing to sign Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye. The 18-year-old is understood to be keen on the move to Anfield, with Liverpool looking to strengthen their right-wing options this summer. @RMCsport Talks with PSG are expected to begin… pic.twitter.com/a86H6rfwmy — Fabrice Hawkins (@FabriceHawkins) August 4, 2026

🚨🔴🔵 PSG and Bayer Leverkusen have excellent relationship as talks for Ibrahima Mbaye started days ago… …but Liverpool are tempting Mbaye, very attracted by #LFC project. No official bid yet but Reds in direct contact with his agent Jorge Mendes. 🎥 https://t.co/GuYoNk56SK pic.twitter.com/xID2VXqmvM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2026

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It’s a welcome double transfer that would see the club at least partially address concerns over a forward line heavily weighted towards the left flank.

With PSG having already accepted that there isn’t space for the No.49 in their own project, we’d like to think that this is a deal Richard Hughes and Co. could clinch for a relatively modest sum.

Certainly, reports coming out of the French capital indicate that the Parisiens are looking for a sum around the ballpark of €50m [£42.8m]. Perhaps a little steep for an 18-year-old winger with less than 50 senior appearances (42, to be precise) in his club career. However, in the current market, it feels like something of a potential bargain for a player with a massive ceiling.

Are Leverkusen far and ahead in the lead?

There have been some conflicting reports over just how far along negotiations between Bayer Leverkusen and PSG actually are.

However, according to Hawkins in his exclusive report with RMC Sport, the Bundesliga outfit shouldn’t be considered “ahead” in the race for Ibrahim Mbaye.

More good news for Liverpool, as they look to make some headway on this front.

The end of Cody Gakpo?

We have some suspicion that, if Liverpool do manage to complete a deal for Ibrahim Mbaye, it will spell the end of Cody Gakpo.

Assuming that both the teenager and Bradley Barcola make the move to L4, we’d have five winger options to call upon – with this heavily weighted to the left flank. If we’re planning to give Rio Ngumoha more minutes this term, even if they are spread across both flanks, we’re struggling to see a world in which Gakpo gets frequent game time.

Unless, of course, the plan is to utilise the Dutchman as our central cover for Alexander Isak whenever the Swede needs a break from the action.

It’s some rejigging that would allow our recruitment team to then quickly move on to other key gaps in the squad. Although, to be truthful, it’s not a solution we’d be totally comfortable with, given the former PSV man hasn’t necessarily proved himself as a reliable goalscorer from a central starting position.