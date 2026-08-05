PSG react to €105m Liverpool bid for Bradley Barcola

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

PSG have reportedly rejected Liverpool’s €105m [£89.9m] bid (plus add-ons) for Bradley Barcola.

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A reputable source on X (formerly Twitter) claimed that the Merseysiders have sharply evolved their interest in the France international.

Andoni Iraola’s men are also understood to be keen on adding PSG teammate Ibrahim Mbaye to their ranks this summer.

Liverpool see major bid for Bradley Barcola rejected

With PSG understood to be looking for a figure closer to £145m (BBC Sport), it should come as no surprise that a reported bid under the £100m mark has failed to appease the French champions.

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Liverpool themselves are understood to value Barcola closer to £100m, so we’d expect further increased bids to test the waters over in Paris.

Ultimately, we’re under no illusions that this deal will set the Reds back much lower than £100m, given the Frenchman’s elite status.

However, with Luis Enrique’s side pushing to complete deals for Maghnes Akliouche, Mika Godts and, apparently, Ferran Torres, there is an evident need to trim the fat this summer. And the simple fact of the matter is that Barcola is unlikely to get regular minutes while competing with Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Godts on the left.

August looks set to be a big month for Liverpool

Say it quietly… but it appears that Liverpool may have played their cards right in the summer transfer window.

We strongly suspect that PSG will have to compromise on their rather lofty price tag for Bradley Barcola. And now, it seems, there is the possibility of a hijack in the air for Ibrahim Mbaye. Two deals that immediately improve and bolster our options in the forward line.

Assuming that Richard Hughes and Co. can also manage to plug gaps in the backline and, perhaps, find a backup for Alexander Isak centrally, then this could be shaping up to be a sensational window of business.

But Liverpool need bodies as well as quality – that’s an unassailable fact.