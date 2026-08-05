Who is Ibrahim Mbaye and why do Liverpool want to sign him from PSG?

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a prospective move for teenage Paris Saint-Germain winger Ibrahim Mbaye.

In late July, Graeme Bailey reported for TEAMtalk that the 18-year-old has been offered to the Reds, with a ‘growing belief within the player’s entourage’ that an exit from the Parc des Princes ‘would be the best decision for his long-term development’.

On Tuesday night, Fabrice Hawkins revealed (as later corroborated by Fabrizio Romano) that the Merseysiders are now ‘pushing’ to sign the youngster, who’s believed to be ‘keen’ on a potential move to Anfield.

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Why might Liverpool be interested in signing Mbaye?

Unlike his PSG teammate and fellow Reds target Bradley Barcola, the 18-year-old is primarily a right winger, a position where Iraola’s squad is in need of reinforcement in the final month of the transfer window.

The teenager is also capable of playing on the left, thus giving Liverpool another option for both flanks if they were to sign him from the European champions.

His experience in senior football is still quite limited – just 42 appearances and 1,518 minutes on the pitch for PSG – but he’s already been capped 15 times by Senegal and scored a majestic goal against France at the World Cup earlier this summer.

Mbaye has earned rave reviews for his performances with the national team. Former head coach Pape Thiaw dubbed him a ‘phenonemon’, while Anfield idol Sadio Mane has called him an ‘exceptional’ player with a ‘bright future ahead of him’.

What qualities does Mbaye possess?

Similar to Rio Ngumoha, the PSG starlet has a rapid burst of pace and excels in one-on-one situations, using his superb ball control to jink past opposition defenders. That sounds exactly like the kind of winger who’d have Liverpool fans purring with excitement.

Naturally for someone so young, there are facets to his game where he can still improve, particularly his end product. He’s only netted four times in more than 1,500 minutes for his club, and while it can be difficult to make an impact when mainly reliant on substitute appearances, it’s a scoring return which still leaves plenty of room for improvement.

However, at 18 he still has so much time ahead of him to work on that crucial aspect, and he already has an abundance of attributes which should stand him in very good stead as he embarks along his professional career.

Mbaye has the makings of a special footballer, and he’d appear to be a tremendous coup by Liverpool if they’re able to lure him from PSG this month.