“I think I’m ready…” – Liverpool fans could get first glimpse of one player in Monaco friendly

Image via Liverpool FC on YouTube

Having now joined up with his new Liverpool teammates after his World Cup-winning exploits, Victor Munoz insists that he’s ready to make his first appearance for the Reds against Monaco on Sunday.

The Spanish winger completed a £34.6m move to Anfield from Osasuna in June while he was representing his country on the global stage and has been enjoying a well-deserved holiday after La Roja’s success in the final 18 days ago.

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The 23-year-old cut short his time off to link up with the squad at the AXA Training Centre on Wednesday, and he’s hoping to get his maiden runout with his new club this coming weekend.

Munoz ‘ready’ to play for Liverpool on Sunday

Liverpool play host to Monaco on Sunday afternoon in what’ll be Andoni Iraola’s first Anfield matchday as the Reds’ head coach, and Munoz is raring to go for that fixture if the boss deems him fit enough to feature.

Our new number 23 told liverpoolfc.com: “I think I’m ready. Obviously if the coach says so after training and asks me to feature in the starting XI, I’ll be there. I’m keen and I can’t wait to get started. [Against] Monaco, why not?”

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Munoz keen to hit the ground running at Liverpool

That Munoz chose to end his holidays early so that he could get a head start on training with Liverpool is a terrific reflection on his determination to hit the ground running at Anfield and his attitude as a player.

LFC typically grant their players three weeks off after the end of their participation at a summer international tournament, so the Spaniard would’ve been quite entitled to wait until after the Monaco game to link up with his new teammates.

He didn’t actually get on the pitch at all during the World Cup, with a minor injury in the early part of the competition curtailing his involvement somewhat, so he could be fresher than most players coming back from the finals.

Munoz will realise that, if he’s selected for the upcoming friendlies at Anfield and puts in some strong performances, he’ll likely be in the starting XI for the Premier League opener away to Newcastle on 23 August.

If Iraola agrees with the winger’s assertion that he’s ready to play on Sunday, then we can expect to get our first glimpse of the 23-year-old in a Liverpool shirt against Monaco – a very exciting thought, indeed!