Transfer insider outlines Liverpool’s stance on selling Frimpong amid reported Saudi interest

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Liverpool could potentially be open to selling Jeremie Frimpong for the right price in 2027, according to one transfer insider.

The Dutchman joined the Reds from Bayer Leverkusen almost 18 months ago and scored on his debut in the Community Shield, but unfortunately his time at Anfield so far has been dogged by several injury absences.

The 25-year-old has been sidelined with a muscle problem he incurred in the victory at Brentford last month, when he was forced off just seven minutes after his introduction as a half-time substitute, whilst he’s also shipped criticism over the nature of some of his performances this term.

Liverpool could consider Frimpong sale next summer

According to Pete O’Rourke for Football Insider, Liverpool could ‘consider’ selling Frimpong next year, and the right-back has reportedly been attracting transfer interest from Saudi Pro League outfit Al-Hilal.

The Merseysiders won’t sanction a January exit for the Netherlands international due to concerns over squad depth amid the ongoing long-term absence of Conor Bradley, but club and player could be open to a summer departure if a ‘big offer’ is tabled.

The transfer insider also claimed that Andoni Iraola doesn’t have the strength in depth that he’d like, with the Basque feeling that his squad is lighter than many of the Reds’ direct rivals.

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Liverpool not in a position to sell Frimpong mid-season

First things first, there’s no way that Liverpool are in a position to consider offloading Frimpong in January, even if Bradley manages to return by then.

The latter will take time to fully get up to speed after not playing for nearly a whole year, and his own injury history isn’t the most auspicious either.

Ronald Araujo is currently doing an excellent job at right-back, but it isn’t his natural position and it remains to be seen whether or not his loan move from Barcelona will be converted into a permanent transfer.

If that does happen and Bradley rediscovers the strong performance levels that he’d shown prior to his knee injury, maybe then Liverpool would have more scope to consider a substantial offer for Frimpong if he’s not getting much of a look-in under Iraola.

For now, though, the Dutchman is very much needed at Anfield, and hopefully he’ll become available for action once the November international break has concluded towards the end of next week.