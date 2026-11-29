(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Three months on from joining Liverpool for an initial £106m, Bradley Barcola is still awaiting his first Premier League goal.

The French winger started for the Reds in the Merseyside derby on Sunday lunchtime but wasn’t able to make much of an impact against Everton, with Dominik Szoboszlai being the away side’s goalscorer at the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Steven Gerrard spoke before the game of how he wants to see the 24-year-old becoming more ruthless in front of goal to complement his ‘dangerous’ attacking play, but it turned into a frustrating afternoon for our number 29.

Barcola criticised during Liverpool draw

Barcola’s performance was perhaps best summaried by a second-half shot which went so far wide as to drift out for a throw-in, and Pat Nevin was distinctly unimpressed with the Liverpool winger.

The former Chelsea man said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I’ve been biting my lip about Bradley Barcola. There’s a good reason why PSG don’t sell some players. That’s because they’re more widely talented players and Barcola isn’t. For the price, I’d expect better technique.”

Also on BBC Radio 5 Live, French football expert Julien Laurens critiqued his fellow countryman by saying: “I want to believe Bradley Barcola can improve his decision making in the box. I don’t want to say when he signed we told you so, but for all the talent he has, his decision making is an issue in front of goal.”

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A frustrating afternoon for Barcola

It’s now nine Liverpool matches with a goal for the Frenchman since his hat-trick against LASK in October, and unfortunately he never looked like breaking that duck in his first Merseyside derby.

A promising counterattack in the opening stages ground to a halt because of a heavy touch from Barcola, and he gave away the free kick from which Everton equalised through a fortuitous own goal by Jeremie Frimpong.

Andoni Iraola sought a response by switching the 24-year-old to the right flank after Rio Ngumoha was replaced by Trey Nyoni, but that position change didn’t have the desired effect either.

As reflected in the figures below from Sofascore, there wasn’t a lack of effort from the ex-PSG winger, but much of what he attempted didn’t come off for him.

Passes completed 26/28 (93% success) Possession lost 9 (from 6 touches) Duels won 5/10 Dribbles completed 2/5 Shots 2 (o on target)

As Alexander Isak and Florian Wirtz can testify, with great transfer fees comes great scrutiny, and the only way that Barcola will silence the doubters is by improving his finesse in the final third and adding to his worryingly dormant goal tally.

So long as he doesn’t let his self-confidence erode and he works hard on his weak points in training, the Frenchman’s luck might well change and we could then be talking about him as a genuine superstar.